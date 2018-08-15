Central Arkansas junior running back Carlos Blackman is practicing with purpose, according to Bears Coach Nathan Brown. “He’s going out to prove he’s an effective three-down back,” Brown said.

First-year University of Central Arkansas Coach Nathan Brown has found plenty of positives in the first two weeks of fall practice.

The Bears' defensive front can compete with the best in the nation, quarterback Breylin Smith is improving daily and junior running back Carlos Blackman is proving to be a durable "three-down back."

Brown liked what he saw in the Bears' first scrimmage Saturday.

"We got better as a team," Brown said. "We went through two or three red-zone sessions and goal-line situations. I liked the way they reacted. Plus, we came out of with minimal injuries, and you've always got to like that."

Smith is preparing for his first collegiate start in an attempt to replace Hayden Hildebrand, the 2017 Southland Offensive Player of the Year. The redshirt sophomore from Conway played in eight games last season and completed 3 of 7 passes for 78 yards and 1 TD.

"He has shown a lot of poise and he's relaxed in the pocket," Brown said of Smith. "He has the 'it' factor. He's a leader and physically, he can make the throws. He's fun to watch.

"Obviously, he has areas in which he has to improve, but I think he will develop into a great quarterback. He's working toward that, and he could have a bright future in front of him."

Brown said Blackman is practicing with a purpose. The junior from Gosnell rushed for 770 yards and a team-high nine touchdowns last season.

"He's running hard and he's finishing runs," Brown said. "He will carry the ball for two or three times in a row, and he doesn't want to come out. He's going out to prove he's an effective three-down back."

The Bears racked up 38 sacks last season, and with sack leaders senior tackle Eric Jackson and junior end Chris Terrell back for another year, UCA may dominate the defensive front. Jackson and Terrell each had 11 sacks in 2017.

The Bears' next scrimmage is Saturday, and Brown expects the offense to do a better job of protecting the football.

"I think the offense has made strides in the last three practices," Brown said. "We've been adding a run play every day and more to our passing scheme. That's been keeping the defense on its toes. ... We had a few turnovers in our last scrimmage and the offense has got to do a better job of protecting the football. We're going to put a premium oon protecting the ball. We want to have a clean scrimmage."

UCA opens the season Sept. 1 at Tulsa.

Central Ark. schedule

All times Central

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Sept. 1 at Tulsa 6 p.m.

Sept. 8 Murray State 6 p.m.

Sept. 15 at SE Louisiana * 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Sam Houston State * TBA

Oct. 6 Houston Baptist * 6 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Stephen F. Austin 3 p.m.

Oct. 20 NW (La.) State * 6 p.m.

Oct. 27 at McNeese State * 6 p.m.

Nov. 3 Lamar * 6 p.m.

Nov. 10 Incarnate Word * 3 p.m.

Nov. 17 at Abilene Christian * TBA

*Southland Conference game

