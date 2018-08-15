LR man arrested in officer threats

A Little Rock septuagenarian threatened to kill two police officers who were breaking up a disturbance Monday, and injured one of the officers, according to police reports.

Jon N. Tanner, 78, was arrested Monday on Fountain Circle after police responded to a report of battery, the report said.

Officers said Tanner became "abusive and threatening" as they attempted to restrain him and resisted arrest.

The report said one of the officers, a sergeant, was injured during the scuffle.

Tanner was transferred to the Pulaski County jail, but it was unclear if he was still in custody Tuesday evening.

His charges were also unavailable.

Lawmen kicked; NLR student jailed

A North Little Rock Academy student was arrested Tuesday after, police said, she kicked a police officer and school security officer in the shins while cursing loudly after being sent to the principal's office on the second day of school, according to a police report.

Jennifer Moore, 18, was charged with third-degree assault, the report said.

School Principal Charlie Jones had called police to the school because Moore was being "disruptive" in the office, police reported.

Moore was transferred to the Pulaski County jail, but it was unclear if she was still in custody as of Tuesday evening.

Intervention call ends in struggle

A man threatening to commit suicide Tuesday ended up assaulting police officers and being arrested, police reports said.

North Little Rock officers responding to a call about a suicidal person on Regal Street met James McSorley, 45, who ran toward their vehicle and began asking to be arrested, according to a police report.

After asking McSorley to calm down and to talk with them, officers reported that the man became angry and attempted to assault them -- at first trying to punch them when he was standing and later kicking them when they put him on the ground, the report said.

One of the officers said he "struck James 3-5 times on the ride side of his face with my right hand," and reported McSorley had minor injuries on the left and right sides of his face.

Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services transported McSorley to Baptist Health Medical Center at SpringHill, but officers said he refused treatment.

The report said one of the officers suffered a minor injury on his right arm during the struggle.

McSorley was charged with third-degree battery, assault on a family member, resisting arrest and interference with emergency communications.

McSorley was transferred to the Pulaski County jail, but it was unclear if he was still in custody Tuesday evening.

Boyfriend detained in woman's assault

A bleeding woman ran to police officers Monday and told them her boyfriend threatened to "blow her head off" while brandishing a weapon, according to a police report.

North Little Rock police officers responding to a domestic-disturbance call Monday met a woman who had a "significant swelling and blood coming from her head from numerous places," the report said.

The woman said Steven Allen Washington, 48, had struck her multiple times with a closed fist and pistol-whipped her with the black rubber part of his gun, officers reported.

When officers arrived on 110 West 15th Street, Washington appeared to be intoxicated, the report said. Officers arrested Washington, who refused to provide his name or birth date, and spoke to a witness of the assault who said Washington had dragged the woman out of the house by her hair.

In the residence, officers found multiple weapons -- at least one of which had been reported stolen in North Little Rock, the report said.

Washington was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, domestic battery, possession of firearms by a convicted felon, theft by receiving, violation of a protection order, obstructing government operations and public intoxication, the report said.

Officers transferred him to the Pulaski County jail, but it was unclear if he was still in custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Metro on 08/15/2018