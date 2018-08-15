At least four people died in vehicle accidents since Saturday.

A 53-year-old passenger was killed and a driver was injured in a crash early Tuesday in Little Rock, police said.

Terence Gulley of Little Rock was trapped and died when the Toyota pickup he was in flipped in the 7700 block of West 36th Street shortly before 3 a.m., said Lt. Michael Ford, a Police Department spokesman.

The driver, who was injured in the crash, was taken to UAMS Medical Center, the spokesman said. Information about the driver's condition was not available Tuesday.

Authorities said the crash was under investigation.

A 57-year-old woman was killed in a crash Monday morning after one of her vehicle's tires blew out, the Arkansas State Police said.

According to a preliminary report, Deanna Longstreath of Berryville was headed east on U.S. 412 near Osage in Carroll County when the wreck occurred shortly before 6:15 a.m.

The left rear tire of the 1998 Mercury she was driving blew out, authorities said, and she lost control of the vehicle. The Mercury then traveled off the highway and overturned, the report states.

Police said the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the wreck.

A North Little Rock man died early Sunday after he led authorities on a high-speed chase and lost control of his car, which flipped and caused him to be thrown out, police said.

Albert M. Sabb, 48, was driving a black 1999 BMW 328i west near Broadway and Linden Street around 2:15 a.m. when an officer observed him "traveling at a very high rate of speed," according to a report from the North Little Rock Police Department.

A chase started near Broadway and Locust Street, where police discovered that the vehicle's tag belonged to a white 2001 Pontiac, authorities said. An officer said the BMW traveled as fast as 90 mph while on Locust Street.

Sabb then drove onto eastbound Interstate 30 at 15th and Locust streets, according to the report. Once on the interstate, the driver traveled onto eastbound Interstate 40 and reached 100 mph, at which point the officer slowed down and stopped pursuing Sabb, the report stated.

The BMW began to travel down the North Hills Boulevard exit ramp, at which point the officer saw the car crash, according to the report.

Police said Sabb lost control of the car, causing it to hit a concrete wall, flip, and the driver was then thrown from the vehicle.

Saab was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report. No one else was reported hurt.

A crash report listed conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

A teenager died Saturday afternoon when the Jeep she was driving went airborne and hit a bridge pillar on Interstate 30, authorities said.

The state police said the crash happened at 4:15 p.m. near Benton.

The 16-year-old was driving a 2011 Jeep Wrangler east when the vehicle veered off the road and hit a drain in the median, propelling the Jeep into the air, according to a crash report.

Troopers wrote that the impact sent the Jeep flying forward until it hit a bridge pillar.

The teen, whose name was not released, died in the crash, Saline County Coroner Kevin Cleghorn said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.

Metro on 08/15/2018