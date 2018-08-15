CLASS 3A SUPER SIX CAPSULES

NO. 1

BOONEVILLE

COACH Scott Hyatt

CONFERENCE 1-3A

2017 RECORD 10-2, 7-0 4-4A

KEY RETURNERS QB/FS Brandon Ulmer (Sr., 5-10, 170), FB/LB Carson Ray (Sr., 5-7, 201), RB Mike Hesson (Sr., 5-11, 165), WR Ethan Dobbs (Sr., 5-11, 170), DL Marcus Nichols (Sr., 5-9, 235)

NOTEWORTHY Booneville returns to Class 3A after two years in Class 4A. ... The Bearcats bring back senior QB Brandon Ulmer, who accounted for 14 touchdowns last season. ... Coach Scott Hyatt led the Bearcats to a Class 4A state championship in 2013. ... Booneville's two losses in 2017 came to Pea Ridge -- in the season opener and in the Class 4A quarterfinals.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 24;Clarksville

Aug. 31;at Ozark

Sept. 7;Pottsville

Sept. 21;at Paris*

Sept. 28;West Fork*

Oct. 5;Greenland*

Oct. 12;Mansfield*

Oct. 19;Charleston*

Oct. 26;at Lamar*

Nov. 2;at Cedarville*

*1-3A game

NO. 2

McGEHEE

COACH Marcus Haddock

CONFERENCE 6-3A

2017 RECORD 11-3, 6-1

KEY RETURNERS QB Cory Smart (Sr., 5-11, 160), WB Dewayne Railey (Sr., 6-1, 205), TB Keuntai Reed (Sr., 5-9, 175), DL Deontae Bass (So., 6-3, 195), SS Kendarious Lewis (Sr., 5-8, 135)

NOTEWORTHY McGehee advanced to the state semifinals last season for the first time since 2000. ... The Owls finished second in the 6-3A Conference in 2017 behind eventual Class 3A runner-up Junction City, which is now in Class 2A. ... Senior Cory Smart is a three-year starter at quarterback. ... McGehee beefed up its nonconference schedule this season, replacing Baptist Prep with Class 5A Magnolia in its season opener Aug. 24.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 24;at Magnolia

Sept. 7;at Dumas

Sept. 14;Crossett

Sept. 21;Lake Village*

Sept. 28;Rison*

Oct. 5;at Pine Bluff Dollarway*

Oct. 12;at Barton*

Oct. 19;at Palestine-Wheatley*

Oct. 26;Drew Central*

Nov. 2;Fordyce

*6-3A game

NO. 3

CLINTON

COACH Chris Dufrene

CONFERENCE 2-3A

2017 RECORD 12-1, 7-0 1-3A

KEY RETURNERS QB Weston Amos (Jr., 5-11, 165), RB/LB Sky Davidson (Sr., 5-10, 185), FB/LB Caleb Bowman (Sr., 6-3, 230), OL Kelley Collins (Sr., 6-2, 275), DL Cort Bagley (Sr., 5-10, 225)

NOTEWORTHY Clinton started the season 12-0, but lost to Junction City in the Class 3A quarterfinals. ... The Yellowjackets have advanced to the state quarterfinals two of the past four seasons. ... Junior QB Weston Amos accounted for more than 1,800 yards on offense and 11 touchdowns in 2017. ... After spending the past two seasons in the 1-3A Conference, Clinton moves to the 2-3A Conference.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 31;Heber Springs

Sept. 7;Conway Christian

Sept. 14;at CAC

Sept. 21;at Harding Academy*

Sept. 28;at Melbourne*

Oct. 5;Cedar Ridge*

Oct. 12;Yellville-Summit

Oct. 19;Strong^

Oct. 26;Marshall*

Nov. 2;at Mountain View*

*2-3A game

^At Little Rock Christian

NO. 4

PRESCOTT

COACH Tommy Poole

CONFERENCE 5-3A

2017 RECORD 10-2, 6-1

KEY RETURNERS RB Derriun Thompson (Jr., 6-1, 180), WR Cameron Cox (Sr., 6-0, 185), OL Kobe Gillard (Sr., 6-1, 305), DL Colton Johnson (Sr., 6-0, 190), LB Trey Rucker (Sr., 5-8, 150)

NOTEWORTHY Prescott won 10 games in 2017, but finished second in the 5-3A Conference behind Glen Rose. The Curley Wolves advanced to the Class 3A second round, losing at Osceola. ... In 2016, Prescott won its first state championship since 1995. ... Prescott Coach Tommy Poole is a 1994 graduate of the school. He's also the school principal.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 24;at Lafayette County

Aug. 31;Mena

Sept. 14;Hope

Sept. 21;Fouke*

Sept. 28;at Bismarck*

Oct. 5;Smackover*

Oct. 12;Genoa Central*

Oct. 19;at Horatio*

Oct. 26;at Camden Harmony Grove*

Nov. 1;Centerpoint*

*5-3A game

NO. 5

CHARLESTON

COACH Greg Kendrick

CONFERENCE 1-3A

2017 RECORD 12-1, 7-0 4-3A

KEY RETURNERS QB Brayden Caudle (Sr., 6-2, 225), RB Hunter Kengla (Sr., 5-10, 185), OL/DL Shane Turner (Jr., 6-3, 217), LB Tanner Jones (Jr., 5-10, 150), SS Mason Keener (Sr., 6-5, 200)

NOTEWORTHY A year after playing in the Class 3A state championship game, Charleston started 12-0, then lost to Osceola at home in the quarterfinals. ... Senior QB Brayden Caudle passed for 2,792 yards and 38 touchdowns in 2017. ... Coach Greg Kendrick led the Tigers to two consecutive Class 3A state championships in 2013 and 2014 with current University of Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 24;Melbourne

Aug. 31;Dardanelle

Sept. 14;Ozark

Sept. 21;Greenland*

Sept. 28;Cedarville*

Oct. 5;at Mansfield*

Oct. 12;Charleston*

Oct. 19;at Booneville*

Oct. 26;West Fork*

Nov. 2;at Lamar*

*1-3A game

NO. 6

MAYFLOWER

COACH Austin Emerson

CONFERENCE 4-3A

2017 RECORD 11-1, 7-0 2-3A

KEY RETURNERS RB Deon Simmons (Sr., 5-6, 155), RB Keon Simmons (Sr., 5-5, 158), LB Dylan Burnett (Sr., 5-10, 190), LB Josh Sellers (Sr., 5-9, 180), CB Jordan Robinson (Sr., 5-9, 140)

NOTEWORTHY Mayflower won the 2-3A Conference championship, but suffered its first and only loss to eventual Class 3A state champion Rivercrest in the quarterfinals. ... Senior RB Deon Simmons rushed for 2,562 yards and 40 touchdowns on 243 carries last season. ... Austin Emerson, a former offensive lineman at the University of Central Arkansas, takes over as Mayflower's coach for Todd Langrell, who is now at Vilonia.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 31;CAC

Sept. 7;at Marshall

Sept. 14;Parkers Chapel

Sept. 21;Danville*

Sept. 28;at Glen Rose*

Oct. 5;Two Rivers*

Oct. 12;at Baptist Prep*

Oct. 19;at Atkins*

Oct. 26;Perryville*

Nov. 2;at Jessieville*

*4-3A game

