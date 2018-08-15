BENTONVILLE -- A judge has set a Dec. 11 trial date for a convicted killer accused of the 1997 rape of a Rogers schoolteacher.

Grant Hardin, 49, a former Gateway police chief, is charged with three counts of rape. He has pleaded innocent.

Defense attorney Kevin Lammers requested the trial be held in the spring, but Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith wanted an earlier date.

Lammers told Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green that the defense received a 1,000-page file from the state Crime Laboratory with much information about DNA evidence. He said he doesn't expect to retest the DNA sample linking Hardin to the attack, but wants to consult an expert. He said the defense plans to send the file to an Oklahoma City firm.

Lammers also said the defense is researching and collecting information, including Hardin's work history since 1997. The crime occurred on a Sunday morning, and Lammers said Hardin worked Sundays.

Smith said he dismissed charges of sexual abuse and kidnapping against Hardin. Lammers had asked the judge to dismiss those charges, arguing the statute of limitation expired.

The judge scheduled pretrial hearings for Nov. 13 and Dec. 10.

Hardin was arrested in February. Rogers Police Chief Hayes Minor said DNA from the rape linked him to the case.

The teacher was at the school Sunday, Nov. 9, 1997, preparing for the week's classes while a church service was underway in the cafeteria. About 11:30 a.m., the teacher went to use the restroom.

A man wearing a knit stocking cap and sunglasses brandished a pistol, raped her and fled, according to a news release.

Rogers police obtained a warrant in 2003 for a "John Doe" suspect in the case. A John Doe warrant is an arrest warrant for an individual whose name isn't known. The statute of limitation for rape in Arkansas is six years, and the warrant was filed before time expired.

Hardin is serving a 30-year prison sentence for killing James Appleton in 2017.

Metro on 08/15/2018