LATEST ON MANAFORT TRIAL: Prosecutors say greed, deception drove ex-Trump campaign chairman

Paul Manafort, former campaign manager for Donald Trump, arrives at federal court in Washington on June 15, 2018. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Zach Gibson.

9:15 a.m. UPDATE:

Prosecutors are presenting their closing argument in the financial fraud trial of onetime Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Prosecutor Greg Andres is telling jurors that the case boils down to greed and deception. Andres said that when jurors follow the trail of Manafort's money, they'll find it's "littered" with lies.

Andres is making his final appeal to the jury after prosecutors spent more than two weeks putting on evidence they say proves Manafort concealed millions of dollars in offshore accounts from the IRS and later carried out a bank fraud scheme.

Manafort chose not to testify or call witness in his defense on the charges of tax evasion and bank fraud.

His lawyers are expected to make their closing argument later Wednesday.

EARLIER:

It's time for final arguments in the financial fraud trial of onetime Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Manafort's legal team said Tuesday it wouldn't be putting on a defense of the longtime political consultant or calling him to testify. His lawyers say they believe the prosecution hasn't met its burden of proof in the case.

The judge hearing the case in federal court in Alexandria, Va., has rejected a defense motion to dismiss the case.

Manafort is accused of hiding millions of dollars in income he received advising Ukrainian politicians.

Defense lawyers have tried to blame Manafort's financial mistakes on his former deputy, Rick Gates. They've called Gates a liar, a philanderer and an embezzler.