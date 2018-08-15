FORT SMITH -- Police arrested a Fort Smith woman Monday on warrants charging her with second-degree murder and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor in the December death of her 10-month-old son.

"The medical examiner's report also revealed that the child suffered from malnourishment and the toxicology results showed the presence of methamphetamines in the child's system," the release said.

Kinyata Nichols, 36, was arrested after an investigation by the department's Special Investigations Unit.

Fort Smith police were called to Mercy Hospital on Dec. 8 on a report of an intoxicated woman and her unresponsive infant, the release said.

First responders and emergency medical services had been called to an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Kinkead Avenue and rushed the unconscious baby to the hospital.

The boy was transferred to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, where he was placed on life support. The release said the boy was pronounced dead Dec. 11.

Warrants were issued Monday after a police investigation, the release said.

Nichols was found in the 1100 block of North 32nd Street, taken to the police station for questioning and arrested.

Second-degree murder in Arkansas is defined as knowingly causing the death of another person while manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, or causing the death of another person with the purpose of causing serious physical injury.

A person convicted of second-degree murder could be sentenced from six to 30 years in prison and fined up to $15,000.

First-degree murder in Arkansas is intentionally causing the death of another person.

State Desk on 08/15/2018