A session will be held for people who are interested in becoming Hot Springs firefighters.

The recruitment seminar is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the upstairs training room at the Central Fire Station, 310 Broadway, Hot Springs. The work of a firefighter will be described in detail by experienced and rookie firefighters, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Men and women ages 21 to 34 at the time of testing may apply. Applicants must also have a high school diploma or GED, be a United States citizen, possess a valid driver's license and a clean driving record, not have been convicted of a felony, and must be able to complete physical fitness and written examinations.

A written exam will be held on Sept. 15. Applications will be accepted until Sept. 7.

Requirements are contained in an application packet available from the city's Human Resources Department, (501) 321-6841.

Metro on 08/15/2018