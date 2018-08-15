Sections
Joyful noise: Benton church hosts Amplify Christian Music Festival by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 12:38 p.m. 0comments

Kari Jobe headlines Friday and Casting Crowns are the closers Saturday for the Amplify Christian Music Festival, at Holland Chapel Baptist Church, 15523 Interstate 30, Benton, according to Thursday Style’s Weekend Ten.

Read about the rest of the lineup for this two-day festival, as well as other weekend happenings, such as Verizon Arena’s Wingstock chicken “wings-travaganza” and Taste of the Finest event at Little Rock’s Statehouse Convention Center.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

