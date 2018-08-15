A man died Tuesday after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a Little Rock apartment complex, authorities said.

Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said the victim was about 27 to 28 years and was found in the parking lot when officers responded to a call about gunfire at Windamere Townhouses and Apartments on Dreher Lane.

Ford said the shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m., and police are searching for two to three men, based on witness reports.

The men are believed to have some connection to the victim, though the nature of that relationship is unclear, Ford said.

The parking lot, directly across the street from a Burger King, was quickly secured off by police tape and a phalanx of officers Tuesday afternoon.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Search all killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock in 2018]

The body was found near a black BMW sedan, inside of which sat two people. The BMW's front driver-side window had been damaged by what appeared to be a gunshot -- leaving it with cracks and fissures.

Officers interviewed the two people inside the car, and Ford said the shooting had several witnesses.

Ford said the relationship of the people in the BMW to the victim could not be determined at the time.

No other cars, buildings or people were struck by gunfire, Ford said.

A woman standing in the Burger King parking lot said she saw the victim -- whom police have not yet identified -- walk from one car in the parking lot to another, where he was shot. When he turned around to return to his car, the woman said he was shot several more times.

The apartment buildings -- two-story, yellow structures with a badly cracked parking lot and garbage piling up in a nearby gutter -- soon became the focus of a crowd of onlookers.

Ford asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Little Rock Police Department.

