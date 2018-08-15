Kansas governor concedes primary

WICHITA, Kan. -- Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer conceded Tuesday evening in the state's Republican gubernatorial primary, saying he would endorse Secretary of State Kris Kobach a week after their neck-and-neck finish threatened to send the race to a recount.

Out of more than 311,000 votes initially counted after the polls closed in the Aug. 7 primary, Colyer trailed by 110 votes. He accepted defeat after a review of some of the provisional ballots from most Kansas counties didn't yield enough votes for him to overcome the deficit.

Kobach will face Democrat Laura Kelly, and is likely to face independent candidate Greg Orman, in the November general election in the decidedly conservative state.

The aftermath of the primary included both candidates challenging each other's legal interpretations, sending observers to monitor the vote count and raising the specter of lawsuits.

It included a fight over how to count unaffiliated voters who were simply given provisional ballots by poll workers without first having them fill out party-affiliation statements. Colyer's campaign had representatives in all 105 counties when provisional ballots were reviewed.

Bail set for 5 N.M. compound detainees

TAOS, N.M. -- A state judge Monday cleared the way for five defendants who were arrested on child abuse charges at a remote New Mexico compound to be released pending trial, despite authorities' suspicions that they were training children to use firearms for an anti-government mission.

Judge Sarah Backus set bail at $20,000 for each defendant and ordered that the two men and three women wear ankle monitors, have weekly contact with their attorneys, not consume alcohol and have no firearms.

One, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, will remain in jail pending a warrant for his arrest in Georgia on accusations that he abducted his son, Abdul-ghani, from the boy's mother and fled to New Mexico.

Another defendant, Jany Leveille, was taken into custody by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on Tuesday, Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe announced. The 35-year-old native of Haiti is the mother of six children taken into state custody during the compound raid.

The three other defendants were Lucas Morton, Subhannah Wahhaj and Hujrah Wahhaj.

Eleven children were taken into custody at the squalid compound near the Colorado border during an Aug. 3 raid by authorities who returned three days later and recovered the body of a boy.

Jordanian to die for Texas honor killings

HOUSTON -- A Jordanian immigrant was sentenced to death Tuesday after being convicted in what Texas prosecutors described as the honor killings of his daughter's American husband and her friend who was an Iranian women's rights activist.

Ali Mahwood-Awad Irsan was found guilty of capital murder last month in the 2012 fatal shootings of his son-in-law, Coty Beavers, and his daughter's friend, Gelareh Bagherzadeh.

The same jury deliberated about nine hours before sentencing him to death for the killings, which occurred about 11 months apart. Prosecutors said that Irsan, a 60-year-old conservative Muslim, became enraged after his daughter married Beavers, a 28-year-old Christian, and converted to Christianity. Investigators said Bagherzadeh had encouraged her friend to marry Beavers.

Irsan portrayed himself as a devoted father who became upset after his daughter ran away from home. At trial, he told jurors that he wasn't involved in the deaths but acknowledged that his daughter had caused his family pain.

