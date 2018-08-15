BEARS

Team signs top pick

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears have signed first-round draft pick Roquan Smith after a holdout by the linebacker over his contract.

A person familiar with the situation said Smith has agreed to a four-year contract that guarantees $18.5 million and includes an $11.5 million signing bonus. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. The Bears have not disclosed terms.

Smith was the No. 8 overall selection in April's draft after starring at Georgia.

Smith is the final pick from this year's NFL Draft class to reach an agreement. He and the Bears disagreed over whether the team would be allowed to take back guaranteed bonus money if he was suspended for disciplinary reasons, including a violation of the league's new rule preventing players from leading with their helmet.

GIANTS

Barkley held out of practice

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was held out of practice Tuesday after straining his left leg a day earlier.

The star rookie was in uniform and watching as teammates went through drills at the Detroit Lions' training facility.

On Monday, the No. 2 overall draft pick caught a swing pass out of the backfield and was injured either stretching to make the catch or running down the sideline after the catch.

Barkley seemed to be favoring his left leg as he walked back up the field. He put his hands on his knees and then went to the turf and lay on his back while the head trainer examined him.

REDSKINS

Veteran CB released

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Washington Redskins have released veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick.

Coach Jay Gruden confirmed the move Tuesday before the final practice of training camp. Washington signed Scandrick to a two-year deal in March after the Dallas Cowboys cut him.

Gruden cited the play of young cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar, Fabian Moreau, sixth-round pick Greg Stroman, undrafted free agents Danny Johnson and Ranthony Texada and supplemental draft pick Adonis Alexander as the reason for releasing the 31-year-old Scandrick.

Injuries limited Scandrick to 11 games last season and 12 in 2016. The Redskins signed him after sending Kendall Fuller to Kansas City as part of the trade for Alex Smith.

DOLPHINS

Parker out with hand injury

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins fourth-year wide receiver DeVante Parker has a hand injury that has kept him out of training camp practice for two days in a row.

Parker suffered the injury Monday during 11-on-11 drills going against cornerback Xavien Howard. Coach Adam Gase said it appeared that Parker got his hand stuck in Howard's shoulder pad when the cornerback tried to break up a pass intended for Parker.

BROWNS

Bryant to make visit

BEREA, Ohio -- Free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant is set to visit the Browns.

The three-time Pro Bowler was released by Dallas in April. The Browns say he will be at their training camp Thursday.

Bryant has shown interest in signing with Cleveland, and receiver Jarvis Landry said Monday the team would welcome him with "open arms."

Cleveland needs receiving help, with Josh Gordon absent from camp to focus on his health. The Browns don't know when he'll return. Gordon has played in just 10 games since 2013 because of drug violations.

EAGLES

Wentz's status uncertain

PHILADELPHIA -- Quarterback Carson Wentz expects to participate in 11-on-11 drills next week, but it's uncertain whether he'll be ready for the season opener.

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 6. Wentz's goal since having surgery last December to repair a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee has been to be ready for that game.

The Eagles are in no rush to have their franchise quarterback return too soon. Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles is Wentz's backup and he's ready to step in like he did in Week 14 last season.

Coach Doug Pederson said he'd like for Wentz to practice for a full week before he played in a game. Wentz still hasn't been cleared for contact.

Foles is supposed to make his preseason debut Thursday night at New England after sitting out last week's game.

Sports on 08/15/2018