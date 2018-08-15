BASEBALL

Bauer on 10-day DL

The Cleveland Indians lost one of their best pitchers Tuesday when they placed right-hander Trevor Bauer on the 10-day disabled list with a small stress fracture in his right leg. Cleveland is in complete control in the AL Central, but any lingering issue with Bauer could hurt its chances of advancing in the playoffs. Bauer was struck by Jose Abreu's liner in the seventh inning of Saturday night's 3-1 victory at the Chicago White Sox. He returned to Cleveland after experiencing soreness and swelling, and an MRI revealed the injury. Bauer is one of the top candidates for the AL Cy Young Award. The 27-year-old right-hander is 12-6 with a 2.22 ERA in 25 starts. This is his first career DL stint. Left-hander Tyler Olson was recalled from Class AAA Columbus to take Bauer's roster spot. Right-hander Adam Plutko will make his seventh start of the season in place of Bauer on Saturday. Cleveland Manager Terry Francona said right-hander Josh Tomlin is another candidate to be inserted into the rotation, but would need to be stretched out. Tomlin could return this week from a hamstring strain.

Beltre out of lineup

Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre was out of the lineup Tuesday, a day after the active career hits leader re-aggravated the left hamstring injury that already has put him on the disabled list twice this season. Manager Jeff Banister said before Tuesday's game against Arizona that Beltre would get a couple of days down before getting another evaluation. Texas has a day off before starting a four-game series at home Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels. Beltre got hurt when scoring from second base in the eighth inning of a 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks on Monday night. The 39-year-old Beltre, who has 3,137 career hits, came home on a bloop single to left-center. He appeared to pull up a bit after rounding third base.

Rays, Pirates finish trade

The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired minor league pitcher Shane Baz from Pittsburgh as the player to be named in the July 31 trade that sent Chris Archer to the Pirates. The 19-year-old Baz, selected 12th overall in the 2017 amateur draft, was 4-3 with a 3.97 ERA for Bristol in the rookie-level Appalachian League this season. The right-hander had 54 strikeouts in 10 starts covering 45 1/3 innings. The move announced Tuesday completes a blockbuster deal that brought young talent to Tampa Bay. The third-place Rays had already obtained rookie outfielder Austin Meadows and hard-throwing pitcher Tyler Glasnow from Pittsburgh for Archer, a 29-year-old right-hander who has made two All-Star teams.

TENNIS

Federer wins, Serena out

Roger Federer made a successful return to the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday in Mason, Ohio. It wasn’t such a great day for Serena Williams. Federer advanced to the third round with a 6-4, 6-4 victory against Peter Gojowczyk, and Williams was eliminated by eighth-seeded Petra Kvitova in a 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 second-round loss. Federer and Williams were making their first appearance at the tournament since they each won the title in 2015. Williams opened with a straight-sets victory against Daria Gavrilova. After a first-round bye, Federer extended his Cincinnati winning streak to 11 matches since losing to Rafael Nadal in the 2013 quarterfinals. The second-seeded Federer, refreshed from a month off after losing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, became the tournament favorite when Nadal withdrew on Sunday night. Williams also was knocked out in her last tournament at San Jose two weeks ago. Karolina Pliskova and Nick Kyrgios also advanced Tuesday in early tournament action. Pliskova moved into the second round by snapping a seven-match losing streak against Agnieszka Radwanska with a 6-3, 6-3 win. Kyrgios, a finalist last year in Cincinnati, overcame physical problems to fight off qualifier Denis Kudla for a 6-7 (2), 7-5, 7-6 (9) victory.

U.S. Open wild cards given

Former U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka and former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka have received wild cards for this year's final Grand Slam tournament. Svetlana Kuznetsova, another U.S. Open champion, also was given a wild card Tuesday by the U.S. Tennis Association. Wawrinka did not defend his 2016 title, pulling out of the 2017 tournament because of a knee injury that has dropped his ranking from No. 3 to No. 151. Azarenka has twice won the Australian Opens and twice been a U.S. Open runner-up. She didn't play in Flushing Meadows last year because of custody dispute. She is ranked No. 87, one spot ahead of Kuznetsova, the 2004 U.S. Open champion. The tournament begins Aug. 27.

MOTOR SPORTS

Alonso leaving Formula One

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso is leaving Formula One at the end of the season and potentially moving to IndyCar in the United States. McLaren Racing said Alonso will not return to F1 next year for an 18th season. It comes during lengthy speculation that McLaren will enter IndyCar with Alonso as one of its drivers. Alonso ran the Indianapolis 500 a year ago and was in position to win the race until his engine failed. Alonso has 32 career F1 victories, 22 poles and 97 podiums. He won two world titles and was runner-up three times. Alonso did not address his future beyond saying in a statement he will explore new adventures.

BASKETBALL

Storied rivalry renewed

Connecticut and Tennessee plan to face each other in women's basketball during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, renewing a rivalry that hadn't been staged since 2007. UConn will host Tennessee during the 2019-20 season, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Pat Summitt Foundation and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The two teams will meet again in Knoxville in 2020-21 with portions of the proceeds benefiting the Pat Summitt Foundation, Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. Exact dates for the games haven't been set. UConn and Tennessee have combined for 19 national titles. The two programs produced one of the fiercest rivalries in college sports in the 1990s and 2000s but haven't met since 2007. UConn leads the series 13-9.

SOCCER

Ronaldo leaves hospital

Brazil soccer great Ronaldo said he has been discharged from a hospital in Ibiza, where he had been treated for flu since Friday. The 41-year-old Ronaldo, a three-time FIFA World Player of the Year, said on social media Tuesday that he is "already home after a few days at the clinic." On Sunday the Brazilian said he was hospitalized because of a severe flu. He thanked doctors, nurses and his girlfriend for their support over the last five days. Ronaldo won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and scored eight goals at the tournament to take the Golden Boot. He spends much of his time in Spain, where he played for Real Madrid between 2002-07. He retired in 2011 after ending his career at Brazil's Corinthians.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Ex-Clemson staffer arrested

A recently retired Clemson athletic department staffer was arrested on grand larceny over missing university property. Online court records from Pickens County show John Samuel Blackman was arrested Tuesday by Clemson University police on grand larceny of more than $2,000 but less than $10,000. Blackman had been charged Friday with a misdemeanor count of petit larceny. The latest charge is a felony that could carry up to five years in jail, according to South Carolina law. Blackman was released on a personal recognizance bond of $5,000, court records show. He was ordered not to be on campus except to come to court, according to bond conditions. Blackman had worked in Clemson's athletic department for 31 years until retiring in June.

