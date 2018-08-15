100 years ago

Aug. 15, 1918

PINE BLUFF -- Waving American flags and handkerchiefs, 500 negro masons, headed by Grand Master John H. Harrison, sang the "Star Spangled Banner" at a special patriotic session of the grand lodge, held at 5 o'clock this afternoon. "I thank God that it is possible for every negro to show his love for his country," said Professor Harrison, "and a black face is a badge of loyalty at this time in the history of our country. Our white friends, who have aided us from time to time, are proud of us today, because for what we stand and what we are willing to do. We are in France and the world knows that we are there. Not there as ideals, thank God, but as first class fighters. As we go from here, let every man be true to his country."

50 years ago

Aug. 15, 1968

• The Percy H. Machin Memorial Fund has grown to $419.35, City Clerk Jackie Neil announced Wednesday. The fund was begun by Mayor Laman and other city officials on the death two weeks ago of Mr. Machin, who had been city clerk since 1939. The mayor said the money would be used to purchase books on city government for the Public Library. Among the donations Wednesday was a check for $25 and a legal dictionary from one of Mr. Machin's friends. The donor also offered a collection of law books to the Library.

25 years ago

Aug. 15, 1993

EUREKA SPRINGS -- Gay business owners in Eureka Springs have been a positive influence on the tourism business, active in local politics and a general plus for the community. Just don't tell that to them. In a world where gay groups try to promote their contributions, gays in Eureka Springs (Carroll County) seek to downplay it. They don't want any particular recognition and they don't seek to promote patronage from others who share their sexual preference. They just want to run their businesses. The only thing they ask of their customers is that their money be green.

10 years ago

Aug. 15, 2008

• More than 1,000 Alltel jobs in central Arkansas appear to be in jeopardy after Verizon Wireless' top executive said Thursday that Alltel's corporate headquarters in Little Rock would be downsized to a regional base. In general, such jobs are at risk because of duplicate services that arise when two similar companies merge. "Mergers are built on synergies, and synergies are built on reductions," Chief Executive Officer Lowell McAdam said. Verizon hopes to "make things better" in Little Rock after the merger with Alltel -- and not be seen as a company that "takes things away," McAdam said.

