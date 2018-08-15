FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Jeremy Patton's ankle injury was not as bad as it first appeared Monday, and the senior could be back at practice within a week, Coach Chad Morris said Tuesday.

"We caught a break right there with Jeremy," Morris said after describing the injury as a bruised ankle. "I know he's excited that it's going to be a limited time being out. Anybody, regardless of whether they play one snap or 101 snaps, it's always great to see a guy get positive results back."

The University of Arkansas is deep at tight end, with juniors Austin Cantrell and Cheyenne O'Grady, and sophomore Grayson Gunter having game experience in addition to Patton. However, losing Patton for an extended period would have been a major blow for an offense that has experienced a run of injuries on the offensive front before and during training camp.

Patton was hurt while blocking on Connor Limpert's successful 49-yard field goal at the end of the first live sequence.

"It's day to day, really," Morris said. "He was on crutches yesterday, in a boot today walking around, so he's going through a little bit of rehab. Hopefully we get him back over the next week or so.

"But yeah, from listening to him talk, when he said it felt like someone kicked him in the back of the leg, which is not a good sign, then through the check out of everything yesterday with his ankle, everything came out good."

Wet-ball day

Chad Morris wanted to see his players work on wet-ball situations, so the Arkansas Razorbacks practiced largely on the outdoor fields on a rainy day Tuesday.

Morris had scripted a "big wet-ball day" for this practice back in the spring, so if it hadn't been raining, the footballs used in the workout would have come from big buckets of water.

"We stayed out in it all day," Morris said. "I guess the only disappointment was it let up on us right there at the end. I was wishing it would rain a little harder and a little longer, but the guys responded. It was all about the adverse conditions."

Morris said he recalled seeing one ball on the turf.

QB update

There has been no separation in the quarterback competition, Coach Chad Morris said Tuesday.

The top candidates remain junior Ty Storey and redshirt sophomore Cole Kelley.

"We have got to keep pushing these guys toward being more consistent," Morris said. "They've done some good things, but I'm just really hoping ... whichever one will just really take off and make it clear-cut, and right now that hasn't been the case."

Morris said the coaches need to start honing in on the starter after the team's second scrimmage Saturday.

"But we have a good battle going on, a good challenge going on right now," he said.

Morris said he was pleased how Storey was in control and ran the offense. He said Kelley did not start well but improved as the scrimmage continued.

Morris said redshirt freshman Daulton Hyatt, and true freshmen Connor Noland and John Stephen Jones did some good things in the scrimmage as well.

Remembering Broyles

Chad Morris said he met Frank Broyles, the legendary Arkansas coach and athletic director, during his time as a prep coach in Texas.

"I met him in passing at a clinic or two that I would go to," Morris said. "As a high school coach, you always idolize different coaches ... and you admire the work that they did, and Coach was one of those guys.

"I had an opportunity just in passing to shake his hand, and I thought that was the coolest thing."

The UA released a film tribute to Broyles -- who a year ago Tuesday died at age 92 -- that is available on the athletic department website.

Morris said after Tuesday's practice he planned to watch the video that day.

"I saw clips of it, but I'm excited to see it," he said. "Obviously, we know the impact that Coach has had at not just this university, but this entire state and across college football."

Injury updates

Left tackle Brian Wallace, out since Saturday with a minor issue, should be back at full speed today, Coach Chad Morris said.

Defensive tackle Briston Guidry and receiver Deon Stewart were both out of green (limited) jerseys at Tuesday's practice.

Cornerback Ryan Pulley worked in a green jersey for the second consecutive day. Pulley said Monday he had a stinger.

"I'm dinged up a little bit, but I'm all right. I'm ready to go," Pulley said.

Alexy Jean-Baptiste, a linebacker, was working with the defensive ends Tuesday while wearing a green jersey.

Cornerback Jordon Curtis also was wearing a green jersey.

Bounce back

Chad Morris said he'd been anticipating a sluggish day like the start of Monday's practice, which he corrected with a series of blood-pumping up-downs.

"You can tell a lot about a football team in how they respond," Morris said. "I thought yesterday our energy level was extremely low. I was waiting on that day to come.

"It was evident when they came out of the locker room. But that's not our style. That's not what we're about. So I challenged them really hard yesterday through practice. We had a long practice yesterday, longer than I want to practice.

"But we had to get some good work in. We were going to get our 22 periods of work in. I had to push a little bit, but that's OK. That's to be expected. They responded well today, and I was excited about that."

Left, right

Redshirt freshman Dalton Wagner has gotten first-team reps at left and right tackle. Wagner has worked most of camp at left tackle in place of Colton Jackson, who is recovering from back surgery, but he's been the top right tackle since Saturday with Brian Wallace limited.

"Dalton has done a good job at right tackle," Morris said. "He seems like he's a good fit there."

Morris said it's good for Wagner to work at both tackle spots, but that he will return to the left side today with Wallace expected to practice.

Redshirt freshman Shane Clenin has worked at first-team left tackle in recent days.

Jump in, Pool

Freshman linebacker Bumper Pool has had a good start to camp and has taken regular snaps with the second unit.

"I feel real good about Bumper Pool," coordinator John Chavis said Saturday. "He's having a heck of a fall camp."

Coach Chad Morris echoed those thoughts Tuesday, saying "Bumper is in a position right now that we feel like he's going to be able to contribute. He's really progressed over the last few days of practice, and really had a good scrimmage the other day."

Calls recall

Sophomore safety Kamren Curl, who started the last 11 games at cornerback after Ryan Pulley's pectoral injury last year, was asked recently about the string of pass interference calls he got, including questionable flags at key moments against Texas A&M and South Carolina.

"You've just got to have a short memory and move on because the refs, you really can't go against them," Curl said. "If they throw a flag it's gonna be a flag. You've just got to have a short memory and move on."

Extra points

• Chad Morris said backup quarterback Jack Lindsey was not open for "live" tackling in Saturday's scrimmage because he's an older player and because he is the No. 1 holder for kicks.

• Connor Limpert went 1 of 2 on 49-yard field goals during the open portion of practice, with the first kick going wide right and the second splitting the uprights.

• Cornerback Jarques McClellion had good coverage to break up a pass from Cole Kelley intended for Jonathan Nance early in practice.

• The SEC Network broadcast crew assigned to the Razorbacks' season opener against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 1 is Dave Neal on play by play, former Georgia quarterback D.J. Shockley as analyst and Dawn Davenport working the sideline.

