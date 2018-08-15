Little Rock police on Wednesday named the man who was fatally shot Tuesday night as well as a 35-year-old who was injured in separate gunfire hours later.

According to a news release, officers were called to the Windamere Townhouses and Apartments, 5901 Dreher Lane, shortly after 5 p.m. Christopher Nixon, 28, was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a black BMW 528 in the complex's parking lot, authorities said.

The Little Rock resident was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Police said Wednesday that two other people — a 38-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man — were inside the car at the time of the shooting but were not hurt. The shooters fled in a dark-colored vehicle, the releases states.

Hours later, a separate shooting more than 10 miles away left 35-year-old Earmon Brown injured, according to a separate report.

The Little Rock man told officers he was outside his home on Plantation Drive when he heard a "voice behind him" ask for a cigarette about 9:15 p.m.

The stranger then told him to give his wallet, too, and began to pull a "large pistol" out of a bag, the report states. Authorities said the two fought for the gun, and Brown eventually suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg. The gunman ran away, he told police.

He was taken to UAMS Medical Center for injuries that were said to be non-life-threatening.

No suspects were named in either report, and no arrests had been made.

Nixon's slaying was the 23rd homicide reported in Little Rock this year.