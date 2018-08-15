Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic New ADG site Restaurant inspections Manafort trial Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Police name victims of separate Little Rock shootings; 1 man killed, 1 hurt by Jillian Kremer | Today at 11:07 a.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption Authorities investigate a homicide in Little Rock at Windamere Townhouses and Apartments, 5701 Dreher Lane, on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. - Photo by Clara Turnage

Little Rock police on Wednesday named the man who was fatally shot Tuesday night as well as a 35-year-old who was injured in separate gunfire hours later.

According to a news release, officers were called to the Windamere Townhouses and Apartments, 5901 Dreher Lane, shortly after 5 p.m. Christopher Nixon, 28, was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a black BMW 528 in the complex's parking lot, authorities said.

The Little Rock resident was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Police said Wednesday that two other people — a 38-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man — were inside the car at the time of the shooting but were not hurt. The shooters fled in a dark-colored vehicle, the releases states.

Gallery: Little Rock police investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex

Hours later, a separate shooting more than 10 miles away left 35-year-old Earmon Brown injured, according to a separate report.

The Little Rock man told officers he was outside his home on Plantation Drive when he heard a "voice behind him" ask for a cigarette about 9:15 p.m.

The stranger then told him to give his wallet, too, and began to pull a "large pistol" out of a bag, the report states. Authorities said the two fought for the gun, and Brown eventually suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg. The gunman ran away, he told police.

He was taken to UAMS Medical Center for injuries that were said to be non-life-threatening.

No suspects were named in either report, and no arrests had been made.

Nixon's slaying was the 23rd homicide reported in Little Rock this year.

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Authorities: Security guard stops robbery try in parking lot of Little Rock fast-food restaurant
by Jaime Dunaway
VIDEO: Aerospace firm announces $50M expansion that will add 140 jobs at Arkansas site
by The Associated Press
$170 worth of hair taken in robbery at Little Rock beauty supply store, workers tell police
by Brandon Riddle
Arkansas to host Texas State in December
by Bob Holt
After pursuit, authorities arrest Arkansan accused of stabbing woman, kidnapping infant
by Brandon Riddle
ADVERTISEMENT