Authorities said they seized 550 pounds of marijuana from a railroad car Tuesday in south Arkansas.

The seizure came two days after an individual reported to the Camden Police Department that three males were on top of the tanker located on Wood Street, the agency wrote on Facebook. A second caller reported Monday that a male was driving around in the same area.

Officers responded and found some rope and tools that had been used to enter the car, police wrote.

After obtaining a search warrant, authorities found 22 bundles of marijuana weighing about 25 pounds each inside the tank car, according to the post.

The drugs, which had gas residue on the packaging, were moved to an undisclosed location.

Chief Boyd Woody said Wednesday that no arrests have been made.