Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic New ADG site Restaurant inspections Manafort trial Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
PHOTO: Police seize 550 pounds of marijuana from railroad car in south Arkansas by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 11:26 a.m. 0comments

Authorities said they seized 550 pounds of marijuana from a railroad car Tuesday in south Arkansas.

The seizure came two days after an individual reported to the Camden Police Department that three males were on top of the tanker located on Wood Street, the agency wrote on Facebook. A second caller reported Monday that a male was driving around in the same area.

Officers responded and found some rope and tools that had been used to enter the car, police wrote.

After obtaining a search warrant, authorities found 22 bundles of marijuana weighing about 25 pounds each inside the tank car, according to the post.

The drugs, which had gas residue on the packaging, were moved to an undisclosed location.

Chief Boyd Woody said Wednesday that no arrests have been made.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

VIDEO: Aerospace firm announces $50M expansion that will add 140 jobs at Arkansas site
by The Associated Press
$170 worth of hair taken in robbery at Little Rock beauty supply store, workers tell police
by Brandon Riddle
Arkansas to host Texas State in December
by Bob Holt
After pursuit, authorities arrest Arkansan accused of stabbing woman, kidnapping infant
by Brandon Riddle
Church helped former priest accused of abuse get Disney job
by The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT