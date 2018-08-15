Pro-casino group raises $1M in July for Arkansas proposal

LITTLE ROCK — An organization working to legalize casinos in Arkansas says it raised more than $1 million last month from two American Indian tribes in neighboring Oklahoma.

Driving Arkansas Forward reported Wednesday that it spent nearly $1.5 million in July and ended the month with $61,086. The group is campaigning for a proposed constitutional amendment that would expand casino gambling at a Hot Springs horse track and a West Memphis dog track. The proposal would also legalize casinos in Pope and Jefferson counties.

Downstream Development Authority of the Quapaw Tribe donated $489,000 to the campaign in July, and Cherokee Nation Businesses donated $525,300.

The campaign last month was given until Aug. 24 to submit additional signatures to qualify for the ballot after falling short of the nearly 85,000 from registered voters needed.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.