SOCCER

Arkansas selected sixth in preseason poll

The University of Arkansas soccer team was picked sixth in the SEC preseason coaches poll released by the league Tuesday.

Florida is the preseason No. 1, followed by Texas A&M, Tennessee, South Carolina and Auburn. Behind Arkansas is Ole Miss, Alabama, Vanderbilt and Missouri to round out the top 10.

The Razorbacks, who played in their second consecutive SEC Tournament final last year, finished eighth in the conference after going 4-5-1.

Arkansas, which finished 11-11-2 overall last year, returns 12 starters, including All-SEC performer Parker Goins. She led the Razorbacks with nine goals and 25 points, as well as four game-winning goals.

Arkansas will open the 2018 season this weekend when it travels to State College, Pa., to take part in the Penn State Invitational. The Razorbacks will face Duquesne at 4 p.m. Friday and West Virginia at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Harding 3rd, OBU 4th in preseason poll

Harding University was selected third and Ouachita Baptist University tied for fourth in the Great American Conference's women's soccer preseason poll released by the league Tuesday.

Southwestern Oklahoma State was picked No. 1, followed by Oklahoma Baptist. East Central was tied for fourth with Ouachita Baptist. Southern Nazarene was sixth and Northwestern Oklahoma seventh.

VOLLEYBALL

UAFS picked No. 1 in Heartland poll

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith Lady Lions are the favorite to repeat as conference regular-season champions as they were selected the top team in the Heartland Conference in the league's preseason poll released Tuesday.

St. Mary's is second, followed by Lubbock Christian, St. Edward's, Newman, Dallas Baptist and Texas A&M International.

The Lady Lions won their sixth consecutive conference championship and finished 26-7 overall and 11-1 in conference play last season.

Sports on 08/15/2018