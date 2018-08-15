Stranger threatens to hit Little Rock man with rocks before taking debit card, keys, police say

A 24-year-old Little Rock man told authorities he was robbed Tuesday night by a stranger who threatened to hit him with rocks.

The victim said that the assailant approached him around 11:30 p.m. while he was in the 500 block of East Seventh Street, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

The stranger asked for the 24-year-old’s cellphone, telling the man he wanted to call his grandmother, the report states.

Eventually, he told the Little Rock resident he had a gun, the victim told police. The 24-year-old responded that he didn’t see a weapon, and the robber “pulled out some rocks and threatened to strike him over the head” if he didn’t hand over his money, the report states.

The robber took the man’s debit card and car keys, then he and two other people he was with ran away, according to authorities.

The rock wielder was described as a black male who stood about 5 feet 10 inches tall, had short, straight, black hair and wore a white T-shirt and gray jogging pants.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.