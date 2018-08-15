Logan Taylor hit a three-run home run to lead the Arkansas Travelers past the Frisco RoughRiders 3-0 on Tuesday in front of 4,028 at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas.

Joey Curletta walked and Dario Pizzano singled before Taylor homered to center field in the top of the second inning.

Chuck Taylor doubled and singled twice for the Travelers, who recorded their fourth shutout of the season.

Ashton Goudeau (2-3) allowed four hits over seven innings. He struck out three and walked one to get the win. Matt Festa retired the side in order for his 17th save of the season.

Wes Benjamin (3-5) went 5 innings, allowing 3 runs and 5 hits while walking 2 for the RoughRiders.

MIDLAND 5, NW ARKANSAS 0 Norge Ruiz and John Gorman combined for a shutout as the Midland RockHounds beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 5-0 on Tuesday in Midland, Texas.

Ruiz (4-8) went 7 scoreless innings, allowing 6 hits while striking out 5 and walking 3 to earn the win. Gorman pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit.

Anderson Miller doubled twice for the Naturals.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT FRISCO ROUGHRIDERS

WHEN 7:05 p.m. Central

WHERE Dr Pepper Ballpark, Frisco, Texas

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Williams Perez(4-1, 2.55 ERA); Roughriders: TBA

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

THURSDAY at Frisco, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY at Midland, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY at Midland, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY at Midland, 2 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

