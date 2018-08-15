A 3-year-old boy drowned Tuesday in a pool in an apartment complex in Little Rock, police said.

Officers were called at approximately 6:10 p.m. to 420 Markham Mesa Place, where the young boy had drowned, police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

An ambulance transported the child to Baptist Health Medical Center, but the toddler died within the hour, Ford said.

The apartment complex's pool is at the end of a cul-de-sac near Interstate 430 in the Birchwood area.

Ford said little information about the drowning is known at this time.

Metro on 08/15/2018