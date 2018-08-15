Sections
Trump makes good on threat to revoke clearance of ex-CIA director by The Associated Press
story.lead_photo.caption CIA Director John Brennan arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russian Intelligence Activities. - Photo by AP Photo / Cliff Owen

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is revoking the security clearance of former Obama administration CIA director John Brennan, a vocal critic of the president, the White House said Wednesday.

"Mr. Brennan has recently leveraged his status as a former high-ranking official with access to highly sensitive information to make a series of unfounded and outrageous allegations, wild outbursts on the internet and television about this administration," press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Brennan has been deeply critical of Trump's conduct, calling his performance at a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Finland "nothing short of treasonous."

Sanders said the security clearances of other current and formers officials are also "under review."

They include former FBI Director James Comey; James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence; former CIA Director Michael Hayden; former national security adviser Susan Rice; and Andrew McCabe, who served as Trump's deputy FBI director until he was fired in March.

Also on the list: fired FBI agent Peter Strzok, FBI lawyer Lisa Page and senior Justice Department official Bruce Ohr.

At least two of the former officials, Comey and McCabe, do not currently have security clearances.

Experts have said that stripping a security clearance in response to public criticism would be an unprecedented politicization of the clearance process.

Former CIA directors and other top national security officials are typically allowed to keep their clearances, at least for some period, so they can be in a position to advise their successors and to hold certain jobs.

  • TimberTopper
    August 15, 2018 at 2:47 p.m.

    Trump can't deal with the truth, that's why he's a liar. Here he is acting like an eight year old spoiled brat!
  • DoubleBlind
    August 15, 2018 at 2:52 p.m.

    It’s a little surprising that Trump hasn’t figured out by now that denigrating and humiliating those who disagree with him doesn’t make them go away; it actually emboldens them. Why would anyone on the list do anything but ratchet up their criticism once they lose the only thing they had to lose. If he hadn’t fired Comey, there would be no Mueller investigation. And so on...
