The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville honors program has selected 22 incoming academically gifted freshmen for its Path Program.

About 40 percent of the students are the first members of their families to attend college. The students come from rural regions. This year's group has an average high school grade-point average of 4.021.

The Path Program, part of the university's Honors College, provides mentoring and support. The students will each receive about $5,500, according to UA. Fourteen of them will receive STEM scholarships. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The scholarships can be renewed each year, provided that the students are part of the Honors College. The eight Path students who are pursuing degrees in other areas will be eligible to renew their scholarships based on their participation in leadership, honors status, and continued involvement with the Path program.

The incoming students completed a summer program intended to help them transition into the first year of college, including instruction in discipline-specific research and the opportunity to form research groups that will continue into the fall semester. Shared housing, academic success advising, peer and professional mentoring, and study abroad, research, and internship opportunities are some of the benefits of participation in the Path program.

The 2018 Honors College Path students are listed here with their high schools, hometowns, and majors:

• Jeremy Camp, White Hall High School, Pine Bluff, physics.

• Malcom Campbell, Nashville High School, Nashville, chemical engineering.

• Elijah Conley, Melbourne High School, Melbourne, political science.

• Tanner Fletcher, Stilwell High School, Stilwell, Okla., electrical engineering.

• Piper Fuller, Tahlequah Senior High School, Tahlequah, Okla., chemical engineering.

• Zadrian Goodwin, Monticello High School, Monticello, marketing.

• Mckenzie Hale, Rogers High School, Rogers, marketing.

• Xavier Hendrix, Batesville High School, Batesville, computer engineering.

• JaCoby Hurst, Marion High School, Marion, business management.

• Jayla Jefferson, Parkview High School, North Little Rock, marketing.

• Hannah Grace Marino, Valley View High School, Jonesboro, chemistry.

• Payton Mask, Highland High School, Highland, computer engineering.

• Dawson Mathis, The Academies of West Memphis, West Memphis, biology.

• William Matthews, Arkadelphia High School, Arkadelphia, computer science.

• Isabella McPherson, Farmington High School, Farmington, biology.

• Jocelynn Osornio, Rogers Heritage High School, Rogers, nursing.

• Oliver Pegg, Russellville High School, Russellville, biology.

• Jennifer Sanchez, De Queen High School, De Queen, civil engineering.

• Paiton Scrivner, Magnet Cove High School, Hot Springs Village, biomedical engineering.

• Ben Silver, Cabot High School, Austin, civil engineering.

• Gehrett Thompson, Berryville High School, Berryville, computer science.

• Rachel Wilson, Leonard High School, Leonard, Texas, computer science.

