VIDEO: Aerospace firm announces $50M expansion that will add 140 jobs at Arkansas site

LITTLE ROCK — An aerospace manufacturer has announced a $50 million expansion of its south Arkansas facility, a move that will add 140 new jobs to the site over the next three years.

Aerojet Rocketdyne on Wednesday announced the expansion of its facility in East Camden, where the company manufactures solid rocket motors and warheads. The company announced the expansion at the state Capitol with Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Aerojet's chief executive officer said the new jobs will pay an average of $55,000 a year and the expansion will provide the company with capability to build large solid rocket motors to provide propulsion for the Air Force's Ground Based Strategic Deterrent.

The company's south Arkansas site currently employs more than 800 people.

