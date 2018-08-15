Weather service: Flooding remains possible as storms drop more rain in Arkansas

A second day of heavy rainfall prompted the National Weather Service in Little Rock to issue a flash flood watch Wednesday for several northwest Arkansas counties.

An additional 2 inches of rain is expected across the western part of the state as storms move into the area, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

Meteorologists said the system, which contains a considerable amount of lightning, has already dropped at least 3 inches in parts of Oklahoma as it moves east.

The storm will drop the rain on ground already saturated from more than 2 inches of precipitation that fell Tuesday in western Arkansas, which increases the threat of flash flooding, forecasters said.

The weather service has issued a flash flood watch, in effect until midnight Tuesday, for 23 counties in western Arkansas. A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Sebastian and Crawford counties.

In Crawford County, portions of at least two state highways were closed because of high water, according to the Department of Transportation. The agency said a section of Arkansas 348 was closed for about an hour, and part of Arkansas 59 was closed for about two hours. Both have reopened.

Authorities warned residents not to drive or walk through hazardous floodwaters.

While moderate to heavy rainfall continues over western Arkansas, forecasters said light rain is expected in central Arkansas and will increase in intensity throughout the afternoon.