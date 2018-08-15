Blake Anderson saw "good plays on both sides of the ball" in Arkansas State's first scrimmage last weekend.

Quarterbacks Justice Hansen and Logan Bonner both threw for more than 110 yards while the Red Wolves' defense came up with 11 sacks in a 100-play practice.

"For the first time for the players to be out there without the coaches right next to them, it was a good effort," said Anderson, who is starting his fifth year as the Red Wolves' coach. "You want both sides to be competitive. You want to see constant competition."

Both quarterbacks were impressive. Hansen, the 2017 Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year, completed 11 of 16 passes for 113 yards. Bonner, a redshirt sophomore, was 15 of 16 for 123 yards, including an 8-yard TD pass to junior receiver Omar Bayless.

"I was pleased with both," Anderson said of his quarterbacks. "We're in a fortunate position to have two really good quarterbacks. Hansen is coming off a great year, and Bonner could start for a lot of teams in the country. We're in better shape at quarterback than most teams."

Armond Weh-Weh, who is in his sixth year of eligibility, led the Red Wolves in rushing with TD runs of 4 and 60 yards. Bayless hauled in seven passes for 150 yards.

Bayless missed the first week of practice because of a death in the family, but he quickly made up for lost time.

"He's a guy who loves to play and came in prepared," Anderson said of Bayless. "It was good for him to have a big day."

Sophomore defensive end William Bradley-King came up with three sacks and recovered a fumble. Senior Griffin Riggs made two sacks.

"We had very few lack-of-effort plays," Anderson said of the defense. "There's lots of competition especially at the corner positions, and the starters on the defensive line seem to change every day. We need more reps to solidify those spots."

Anderson said one of the keys to the season is whether the Red Wolves can remain healthy.

"We want to tackle and play physical football, but there is a risk when you do that," Anderson said.

The Red Wolves will scrimmage again Saturday at 6 p.m. as part of fan day.

"We want to see a more polished team by then," Anderson said.

The fan day event will begin at 5 p.m. with an autograph session featuring the women's soccer and volleyball teams, and a photo opportunity with the Red Wolves' cheerleading squad, dance team and mascots. The autographs and photos will take place on the stadium's west concourse.

The Red Wolves begin the season Sept. 1 with a home game against Southeast Missouri State.

Arkansas State schedule

All times Central

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Sept. 1 SE Missouri State 6 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Alabama 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Tulsa 6 p.m.

Sept. 22 UNLV TBA

Sept. 29 at Georgia Southern * TBA

Oct. 9 Appalachian State * 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 Georgia State * 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Louisiana-Lafayette * TBA

Nov. 3 South Alabama * TBA

Nov. 10 at Coastal Carolina * TBA

Nov. 17 Louisiana-Monroe * TBA

Nov. 24 at Texas State * TBA

*Sun Belt Conference game

Photo by Thomas Metthe

Arkansas State senior quarterback Justice Hansen, the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year last season, was 11 of 16 for 113 yards during the Red Wolves’ scrimmage Saturday.

Sports on 08/15/2018