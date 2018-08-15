Authorities are looking for a person accused of abducting and assaulting a woman Monday in northeast Arkansas.

Greene County Sheriff David Carter said a person who was hiding in the back seat of the victim's vehicle abducted her near Center Hill when she got into the car to go into town. The kidnapper then took her to the Scatter Creek area and assaulted her.

Investigators searched those areas until evening but could not find the assailant, Carter said in a Facebook post. The post said the victim wasn't able to provide any details about her kidnapper.

Authorities urged residents to keep their cars locked and to pay attention to their surroundings when entering their vehicles.

State Desk on 08/15/2018