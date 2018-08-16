Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Restaurant inspections Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
25-year-old man shot in head in Fort Smith, police say by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 8:58 a.m. 0comments

Authorities are investigating after a 25-year-old man was shot in the back of the head late Tuesday in Northwest Arkansas.

Fort Smith police responded at 11:30 p.m. to North G Street between 17th and 18th streets in response to the shooting, according to a news release from the city's Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found Trent Sanders, who had a bullet wound at the base of his skull, agency spokesman Cpl. Anthony Rice said.

Sanders had surgery at a local hospital and was listed in stable condition, officers wrote.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a $1,000 reward, the release states.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin has died
25-year-old man shot in head in Fort Smith, police say
by Jaime Dunaway
Sales boom in Walmart stores and surge online
by The Associated Press
Tribes send $1M more to promote state's casinos issue
by Michael R. Wickline
Maker of rocket motors to spend $50M expanding plant in state; 140 new jobs planned
by Stephen Steed
ADVERTISEMENT