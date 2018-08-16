25-year-old man shot in head in Fort Smith, police say

Authorities are investigating after a 25-year-old man was shot in the back of the head late Tuesday in Northwest Arkansas.

Fort Smith police responded at 11:30 p.m. to North G Street between 17th and 18th streets in response to the shooting, according to a news release from the city's Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found Trent Sanders, who had a bullet wound at the base of his skull, agency spokesman Cpl. Anthony Rice said.

Sanders had surgery at a local hospital and was listed in stable condition, officers wrote.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a $1,000 reward, the release states.