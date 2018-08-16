4 semifinalists for Arkansas Teacher of the Year award named

Four teachers have been named semifinalists for Arkansas Teacher of the Year, the governor and education commissioner announced Thursday.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Education Commissioner Johnny Key recognized the four teachers during an event at the Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock.

The four semifinalists are:

— Chrystal Burkes, third grade, literacy, Parkway Elementary School, Bryant School District.

— Stacey McAdoo, high school, Advancement Via Individual Determination, a college prep program for high school students, Little Rock Central High School, Little Rock School District.

— Vanessa Stewart, fourth grade, Monitor Elementary School, Springdale School District.

— Candace Wilson, science, Sheridan Junior High School, Sheridan School District.

The winner will be named in the fall.

The four teachers were named from among a field of 14. Each of the four received a medallion and certificate as well as an additional $1,000 award sponsored by the Walton Family Foundation.