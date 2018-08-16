5 key games

Joe T. Robinson at Springdale (Aug. 23)

This will be Joe T. Robinson's first game since losing to Warren in last season's Class 4A semifinals in overtime. The Senators take on the Class 7A Bulldogs in Northwest Arkansas to beef up their nonconference schedule. Springdale benefits from several key transfers from Springdale Har-Ber, including quarterback Grant Allen and defensive back Brock Pounders. Considering the expectations Robinson has for this season, count this as Todd Eskola's biggest season-opening game as the Senators coach.

Pea Ridge at Harrison (Aug. 24)

Pea Ridge is coming off a 12-victory season in which it advanced to the Class 4A semifinals. The Blackhawks open their third season with Coach Stephen Neal with a trip to Class 5A Harrison. It's a good test for the Blackhawks as they prepare for the 1-4A Conference with Prairie Grove, Shiloh Christian and Elkins. Pea Ridge returns 13 starters from last season's team, including senior LB Tristin Brewer.

Warren vs. Southside Batesville (Aug. 25)

Warren and Southside Batesville will meet at North Little Rock High School. The Lumberjacks are led by senior WR Treylon Burks, who has orally committed to the University of Arkansas. The Southerners won 10 games a year ago and look to get past the second round of the playoffs for the first time in school history.

Valley View at Rivercrest (Sept. 7)

Rivercrest will open its new stadium, Colt Stadium at Cortez Kennedy Field, against Class 5A Valley View. It's the first season for the Colts in Class 4A after winning the Class 3A state championship a year ago. The Cotton Patch will be missed, but the new digs have this eastern Arkansas community buzzing, especially with a switch in classifications and the 2017 team's success.

Joe T. Robinson at Arkadelphia (Sept. 28)

These two 7-4A Conference rivals converge in late September in Clark County. Last season's matchup was won by Robinson, 21-17, as Arkadelphia RB Zion Hatley missed the game with a concussion. While the Senators went on to win the 7-4A title, it was the Badgers who eventually won the Class 4A crown. Expect this matchup to tell a lot about how the 7-4A will go in 2018.

