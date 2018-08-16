Sections
$92M is new estimate for Trump military parade by The Associated Press | Today at 2:56 p.m. 3comments

WASHINGTON — A U.S. official says the Veterans Day military parade ordered up by President Donald Trump would cost about $92 million — more than three times the maximum initial estimate.

The official — who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that haven't been released yet — said about $50 million would cover Pentagon costs for equipment, personnel and other support for the November parade in Washington. The remainder would be borne by other agencies and would include security costs.

Details are not final and haven't been approved by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

The White House budget office earlier estimated to Congress the parade would cost between $10 million and $30 million.

Trump decided he wanted the parade after he attended France's Bastille Day celebration in Paris last year.

Comments

  • DoubleBlind
    August 16, 2018 at 3:14 p.m.

    Let’s see...what else could we use $92Million for that might make a difference in someone’s life, other than just Trump’s...surely there’s something.

  • ARMNAR
    August 16, 2018 at 3:29 p.m.

    Trumpanzees must be so proud.

    Hey, abb...spin this one.
  • ReadWood
    August 16, 2018 at 3:42 p.m.

    Lordy, Trump's ego feeding has no end. What a WASTE. It is so Bigly Disgusting. Sad.
