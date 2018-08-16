Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Aretha Franklin Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Restaurant inspections Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
China sending trade envoy to Washington for talks by The Associated Press | Today at 12:19 p.m. 0comments

BEIJING — China is sending a trade envoy to Washington in a renewed effort to end a worsening tariff dispute that has raised worries it will chill global economic growth.

The delegation led by a deputy commerce minister will visit in late August to discuss "issues of mutual concern," the Commerce Ministry said Thursday. It gave no details of a possible agenda.

The two governments are poised to impose a new round of tariff increases on $16 billion of each other's goods next week in their worsening conflict over Beijing's technology policy.

The Commerce Ministry said Beijing "reiterates its opposition to unilateralism and trade protectionism and does not accept any unilateral trade restrictions."

This month's meeting would be the first between senior U.S. and Chinese officials since June 3 talks in Beijing between Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Vice Premier Liu He ended with no settlement.

Following that, Washington imposed its first round of 25 tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods July 6 in response to complains Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology. China responded with similar penalties on American imports.

The Trump administration is due to impose similar increases on an additional $16 billion of Chinese imports on Tuesday. China's government has issued a list of American goods for retaliation.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Tape: Omarosa offered $15,000 a month to be 'positive'
by The Associated Press
Everything Chad Morris said after Day 12 of fall camp
by Scottie Bordelon
State panel turns down 2 new charter schools
by Cynthia Howell
Police: 5 Arkansans charged after string of rapes reported; 2 victims were kidnapped
by Jillian Kremer
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Little Rock police helicopter crashes; 1 person severely hurt, authorities say
by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
ADVERTISEMENT