CLASS 4A SUPER SIX CAPSULES

NO. 1

WARREN

COACH Bo Hembree

CONFERENCE 8-4A

2017 RECORD 13-2, 7-0

KEY RETURNERS QB Jmalachi Kinnard (Sr., 5-8, 150), RB Vincent Steppes (Jr., 5-9, 170), WR Treylon Burks (Sr., 6-3, 227), WR Keemontrae McKnight (Sr., 5-9, 190), DL Marcus Miller (Sr., 6-4, 290)

NOTEWORTHY Warren has played in four of the past five Class 4A state championship games, winning in 2014 and 2016 and losing in 2013 and 2017. ... The Lumberjacks return the state's top wide receiver in senior Treylon Burks, who has orally committed to the University of Arkansas. ... Coach Bo Hembree has won four state championships since taking over the Lumberjacks in 2000.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 25;Southside Batesville^

Sept. 7;at Stuttgart

Sept. 14;at Pine Bluff Dollarway

Sept. 21;at Crossett*

Sept. 28;Star City*

Oct. 5;Dumas*

Oct. 12;at DeWitt*

Oct. 19;at Monticello*

Oct. 26;Hamburg*

Nov. 1;Helena-West Helena*

^At North Little Rock High School

*8-4A game

NO. 2

JOE T. ROBINSON

COACH Todd Eskola

CONFERENCE 7-4A

2017 RECORD 12-1, 7-0

KEY RETURNERS QB Greyson Tackett (Sr., 6-3, 215), RB Zaytron Waits (Sr., 5-11, 210), WR/S Mekel Kentle (Sr., 5-9, 170), OL Elliott Harris (Sr., 6-4, 320), DL Zach Williams (Sr., 6-4, 225)

NOTEWORTHY Joe T. Robinson took Warren to overtime in the Class 4A semifinals, but lost 35-28 on a fourth-down run. ... The Senators won the 7-4A Conference championship in 2017. ... Coach Todd Eskola is the longest-tenured coach in the 7-4A as he heads into his 14th season. ... Over the past two seasons, Robinson has won 23 games.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 23;at Springdale

Aug. 31;Rogers

Sept. 14;at Camden Fairview

Sept. 21;Fountain Lake*

Sept. 28;at Arkadelphia*

Oct. 5;at Nashville*

Oct. 12;Malvern*

Oct. 19;at Bauxite*

Oct. 26;Ashdown*

Nov. 1;at Benton Harmony Grove*

*7-4A game

NO. 3

ARKADELPHIA

COACH J.R. Eldridge

CONFERENCE 7-4A

2017 RECORD 14-1, 6-1

KEY RETURNERS QB Cannon Turner (Jr., 6-0, 200), RB Zion Hatley (Sr., 6-0, 200), LB Josh Wallace (Sr., 5-10, 205), LB Kyren Harrison (Jr., 5-9, 180), CB Victor Tademy (Sr., 6-0, 180)

NOTEWORTHY Arkadelphia won its first state championship since 1987 last season, defeating Warren 28-27. ... The Badgers' lone loss was to Joe T. Robinson in the fifth week, but they were without RB Zion Hatley (concussion). ... Junior Cannon Turner enters his third season as the Badgers' starting quarterback. Turner was the Class 4A state championship game MVP last season.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 24;Sylvan Hills

Aug. 31;Benton

Sept. 7;at Wynne

Sept. 21;at Nashville*

Sept. 28;Joe T. Robinson*

Oct. 5;at Fountain Lake*

Oct. 12;Benton Harmony Grove*

Oct. 19;at Ashdown*

Oct. 26;Bauxite*

Nov. 2;at Malvern*

*7-4A game

NO. 4

PEA RIDGE

COACH Stephen Neal

CONFERENCE 1-4A

2017 RECORD 12-2, 6-1

KEY RETURNERS TE Brayden Ralph (Jr., 6-2, 185), OL Dalton Nesbitt (Sr., 6-1, 230), DL Mike Mahoney (Sr., 6-1, 265), LB Tristin Brewer (Sr., 5-8, 200), S Carson Rhine (Sr., 5-11, 170)

NOTEWORTHY Pea Ridge earned the 1-4A Conference's No. 1 seed last season thanks to a victory over rival Prairie Grove. ... The Blackhawks played in the Class 4A state championship game in 2016, but lost to eventual state champion Arkadelphia in the semifinals last season. ... Senior LB Tristin Brewer had a team-high 157 tackles and 5 sacks in 2017. ... Coach Stephen Neal is 25-4 at Pea Ridge entering his third season.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 24;at Harrison

Aug. 31;at Maumelle

Sept. 14;Farmington

Sept. 21;at Gentry*

Sept. 28;Lincoln*

Oct. 5;at Gravette*

Oct. 12;at Prairie Grove*

Oct. 19;Berryville*

Oct. 26;at Green Forest*

Nov. 2;Shiloh Christian*

*1-4A game

NO. 5

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE

COACH Kenny Simpson

CONFERENCE 2-4A

2017 RECORD 10-2, 6-1

KEY RETURNERS QB Koby Rich (Sr., 6-2, 170), RB Brayden Duncan (Sr., 5-7, 155), WB Caden Huskey (Sr., 6-2, 200), OL Tanner Pitts (Sr., 6-3, 265), LB Jeron McDonald (Sr., 5-10, 195)

NOTEWORTHY Southside Batesville won a school-record 10 games in 2017, finishing in a three-way tie for the 2-4A Conference championship with Stuttgart and Heber Springs. ... Senior QB Koby Rich passed for 2,016 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. ... The Southerners return 13 starters, including 6 on offense and 7 on defense. ... Southside Batesville gets an early test Aug. 25 against Class 4A runner-up Warren.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 25;Warren^

Aug. 31;at Cave City

Sept. 14;Pocahontas

Sept. 21;at Stuttgart*

Sept. 28;Riverview*

Oct. 5;at Lonoke*

Oct. 12;CAC*

Oct. 19;Heber Springs*

Oct. 26;at Mills*

Nov. 2;Bald Knob*

*2-4A game

NO. 6

STUTTGART

COACH Josh Price

CONFERENCE 2-4A

2017 RECORD 8-4, 6-1

KEY RETURNERS QB Tim Johnson (Sr., 5-11, 175), RB Derrick Amos (Sr., 5-9, 185), FB/DE David Walker (Sr., 6-1, 220), WR Davion Graham (Sr., 6-3, 180), OL Luke Oliver (Sr., 6-3, 285)

NOTEWORTHY Stuttgart started 1-3 but rebounded to win its final six regular-season games to reach the Class 4A postseason. ... The Ricebirds defeated Shiloh Christian in the first round but lost at Prairie Grove in the second round. ... Coach Josh Price is in his third season at Stuttgart after arriving from Dardanelle. ... Senior DE David Walker had 81 tackles, including 24 for a loss, and 7 sacks last season.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 24;at DeWitt

Aug. 31;at Star City

Sept. 7;Warren

Sept. 21;Southside Batesville*

Sept. 28;at Heber Springs*

Oct. 5;Bald Knob*

Oct. 12;at Riverview*

Oct. 19;Mills*

Oct. 26;Lonoke*

Nov. 2;at CAC*

*2-4A game

Sports on 08/16/2018