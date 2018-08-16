Los Angeles Chargers receiver Tyrell Williams catches a pass in last week’s exhibition game against the Arizona Cardinals. Williams and his teammates are using techniques this preseason taught by new receivers coach Phil McGeoghan, including ones he learned from the UFC’s Cris Cyborg.

Phil McGeoghan, the Los Angeles Chargers' new high-energy wide receivers coach, is usually the guy who is raring to get to work, but before Monday's practice he decided to spend a little time on his back.

Cris Cyborg, the UFC's women's featherweight champion, visited the team's practice at McGeoghan's insistence, and before the team took the field he wanted to slip in a quick lesson.

Wearing modified mixed martial arts gloves he developed for teaching players, he stood toe-to-toe with one of the baddest women in the world, and a grin crept across his face.

He was about to get his butt kicked -- and it'd be awesome.

Cyborg grabbed him by the arm, knelt to the ground and flipped the coach over her body, McGeoghan's grin now an uncontainable smile.

"He told me he really likes MMA, trains MMA and uses some technique in football training," Cyborg said. "I showed some techniques to him today. Guys are trying to throw people, hold people. You attack people."

To McGeoghan, it all made perfect sense.

The man tasked with running one of the most talented wide receiver rooms in the NFL is a massive fight fan -- he says since he was a baby -- and is always looking for ways to incorporate the techniques into his work, even if his players have no clue.

"I just put a tape on of the guys I've coached getting off the line of scrimmage," McGeoghan said. "You see a guy kill a guy at the line of scrimmage, run an angle-cut slant three steps, pierce the defense, go 50 yards on a slant -- that means more than me telling them it's from Filipino knife fighting."

Wait, what?

That was the reaction from players who heard the origin of some of the drills they do with McGeoghan, their hands punching at a red bulls-eye on the outside of their coach's wrist.

He developed the technique before his first NFL job, basing it on the Filipino martial art Kali -- a type of fighting that involves sticks, swords and knives.

"You're protecting yourself from being stabbed," he said. "There are a lot more consequences there than when you're releasing from the line of scrimmage. Fundamentally, the principles are simple -- you want to control the wrist and protect your vitals."

He transformed the fighting technique into football technique with a couple of friends, actor/trainer Marreese Crump and actor/pro wrestler Dave Batista.

But when he got to the Miami Dolphins in 2015 as their receivers coach, McGeoghan realized he had a problem. The players were too strong and his wrists were starting to ache.

"They were so good, they were wearing my wrists out, really hammering my wrists good," he remembered with a bit of a wince. "The most important part was to protect myself from these unbelievable athletes, very strong players that will break your wrist. If you give them the detail, a very small target on your wrist. They'll do it."

So, over the next few years, McGeoghan tried to find a safer way to incorporate his Kali-inspired football training, developing multiple prototypes before inventing the glove he now uses.

Wide receiver Tyrell Williams said the gloves allow him to go 100 percent in reps, working on new ways to shake loose of smothering defensive backs.

"You can hit him as hard as you want," Williams said. "You can go in there full force."

There's not much McGeoghan does without maximum force. Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn -- who hired McGeoghan to replace Nick Sirianni, who left to become the Colts' new offensive coordinator -- played and coached with McGeoghan in Denver.

He remembers a special teams maniac, someone with endless energy, and wanted that personality on his staff. During training camp, it's easy to see it on display.

McGeoghan is rarely silent, always instructing, correcting or cracking jokes. He'll put an arm around Mike Williams one second and a minute later he'll have Geremy Davis in a Muay Thai clinch, throwing half-hearted high knees.

"He's energetic for sure," Keenan Allen said. "He brings it -- every day -- same guy."

Lynn likes the MMA influence McGeoghan adds, mainly because McGeoghan is interested in it.

"I love it. It just makes you that much more passionate about what you're coaching and how you're coaching it," Lynn said. "And it works."

NFL EXHIBITION SCHEDULE WEEK 2

All times Central and subject to change

TODAY’S GAMES

Philadelphia at New England, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

NY Jets at Washington, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Kansas City at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

NY Giants at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Miami at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Jacksonville at Minnesota, noon

Oakland at LA Rams, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dallas, 6 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at LA Chargers, 9 p.m.

MONDAY’S GAME

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sports on 08/16/2018