Daily Record Today at 3:02 a.m.

Marriage Licenses

Joseph Kaminski, 30, and Ashley Cheneval, 26, both of North Little Rock.

Zachery Jones, 25, and Amber Funderburg, 22, both of Little Rock.

Devan Cinco, 22, and Tania Bautista, 25, both of Cabot.

Serenity Holman, 19, of Sherwood, and Rashaud Kelley, 21, of Jacksonville.

Christian Simpson, 22, and Kaliah Morton, 22, both of North Little Rock.

Scott Hunter, 36, and Stephanie Hogue, 38, both of Sherwood.

Christian Chessor, 26, and Haley Gross, 20, both of Cabot.

John Hardin, 28, and Ashley Charbarneau, 33, both of North Little Rock.

Caleb Shatsar, 19, of North Little Rock, and Christina McAllister, 22, of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

18-2988 Solomon E. Mayo III v. Evelyn Mayo.

18-2994 Tamara Joshua v. Christopher Green.

18-2995 Katelynn Loftis v. Daniel Loftis.

18-2997 Mariya Hogue v. Hunter Hogue.

18-2998 Gustavia Reed v. Lowell Reed.

18-2999 Phillip King v. Niki Charles.

18-3000 Kenyana Penn v. Juanamus Penn.

18-3003 Ruby Oduah v. Ronnie L. Smith Jr.

18-3006 G. S. Jeremy White v. Joanna White.

18-3007 Marie Hillman v. Stephen Hillman.

18-3008 David Wilson v. Alentio Price.

GRANTED

17-3695 Amy Jones v. Jake Jones.

18-1276 Angela Honsinger v. Brian Honsinger.

Metro on 08/16/2018

Print Headline: Daily Record

