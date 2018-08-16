WHITEHALL, N.Y.--The world is full of skeptics and cynics. Show such people a sunset and they'll tell you about air pollution. Show them magic and they'll demand to know how it was done.

These are the doubters who won't believe that a mysterious beast has been roaming the wilds of upstate, pounding on its chest, perhaps, and scaring the natives with its potential rage. These self-described realists won't even acknowledge that the beast was around just recently.

This is about Bigfoot, who apparently is hanging around Whitehall again. A motorist claims to have seen the creature crossing Route 4 last week--more than 6 feet tall with long arms, hardly a neck to speak of, and broad shoulders. The thing climbed over a guard rail and disappeared into the Washington County darkness.

"It was a fast sighting and he was stunned by it," Paul Bartholomew said of the motorist. "He went home and got in touch with me the next day."

Bartholomew's business card describes him as an "investigator researcher of unexplained phenomena," which in Whitehall means he's mostly chasing Bigfoot.

But there is a stigma Bartholomew said, and many who spot Bigfoot won't admit it. They know the non-believers will laugh and have their fun.

"Witnesses have everything to lose and nothing to gain when they come forward," he said, adding that the motorist who spotted Bigfoot last week wishes to remain anonymous because he fears the inevitable ridicule.

I understand how he feels. The mere mention of this column topic resulted in predictable derision and disdain from my editors. (Ed. note: Clearly not enough.)

We can't let the skeptics and the doubters win. Who wants to live without a little mystery? Who wants to live in a world that can't make room for Bigfoot?

Alas, Bartholomew has never seen Bigfoot. Usually he arrives on the scene after the fact, looking for evidence. After the motorist's recent sighting, Bartholomew returned to the scene and found prints, which he turned into castings.

Bartholomew said the sighting followed a predictable pattern. Bigfoot sightings are most common in August, September and October, he said, suggesting that might be when the creature migrates. As it happens, a motorist claimed to see one at about the same Route 4 spot in 2006.

Why, in an age of ubiquitous phone cameras, are we waiting for a decent photo of Bigfoot? How come a Bigfoot has never been struck and killed by a car, providing tragic but foolproof evidence? Where's the fossil record?

We can insist on proof and authentication, or we can choose to believe. We can side with the skeptics and their grim insistence on irrefutable scientific evidence--or we can side with the dreamers who refuse to rob the world of wonder and who are, let's be honest, much more fun to be around.

So I believe in you, Bigfoot. If you're reading this, please call.

