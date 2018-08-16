Death investigation begins after Arkansan found 'surrounded by blood' on front porch, police say

A death investigation has begun after an Arkansas woman was found lying face down on her front porch and "surrounded by blood," police said.

A Fort Smith Police Department officer was sent to a home in the 6400 block of Fallstone Road on Tuesday evening after a woman walking her dog spotted a body and knew "something was wrong."

According to a report, a woman — later identified as 45-year-old Kathy Drake — was "surrounded by blood" and lying unresponsive on the residence's porch.

The officer noted that no "instruments of crime" were found near the body or the home.

Drake was pronounced dead about 8:20 p.m. Kenny Hobbs, the Sebastian County coroner, told police her case of death was unknown.

Her body was sent to the state Crime Lab.