Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. surpassed 72,000 in 2017, according to provisional estimates recently released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That represents an increase of more than 6,000 deaths, or 9.5 percent, over the estimate for the previous 12-month period.

The increase was driven primarily by a continued surge in deaths involving synthetic opioids, a category that includes fentanyl. There were nearly 30,000 deaths involving those drugs in 2017, according to the preliminary data, an increase of more than 9,000 over the year before.

Deaths involving cocaine also rose significantly, putting the stimulant on par with drugs like heroin and the category of natural opiates that includes painkillers like oxycodone and hydrocodone. One potential spot of good news is that deaths involving heroin and natural opiates appear to have flattened out, suggesting the possibility that opiate mortality may be at or nearing its peak.

The CDC cautioned that these figures are early estimates based on monthly death records processed by the agency. The CDC adjusts the figures to correct for underreporting, since some recorded deaths are pending full investigation. Final mortality figures are typically released at the end of the following calendar year.

The CDC updates the provisional numbers monthly. The recent inclusion of December figures means that a complete, albeit early, look at 2017 overdose mortality is now available for the first time.