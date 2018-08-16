DVD vendor accused of pill sale at clinic

A Little Rock man was caught selling hydrocodone pills outside a Veterans Affairs hospital, according to a police report.

Officers from the Fort Roots VA medical campus arrested Galvin Charles Dennis, 63, on Tuesday on accusations that he was caught selling opiates outside the medical facility, the report said.

A patient at the hospital reported seeing Dennis sell a man a DVD for $6, police said. The man then reportedly took the DVD, pulled a white pill from its sleeve and returned the case to Dennis.

When they arrested Dennis, officers said they found 16 hydrocodone pills in a clear bag. They also reportedly seized the DVD case.

Dennis was charged with possession of a Schedule III drug with intent to sell and was booked into the Pulaski County jail, but it was unclear if he was still in custody Wednesday evening.

Reporter of assault ends up arrested

A North Little Rock woman trying to report an assault was instead arrested for reportedly shooting into an occupied house, court documents said.

Karen Ford, 23, was charged with aggravated assault and three counts of terroristic acts Monday after going to the Little Rock Police Department to report an assault, according to a probable-cause letter submitted to Little Rock District Court.

On Saturday, Little Rock officers responded to a 911 call about a disturbance involving a weapon at 1812 Reservoir Road, the document said. Officers met Keyshunna Lewis, who said Ford and her husband, Maurice Ford, had arrived at her house with a gun and Karen Ford was "taunting her trying to get her to come outside and fight."

When she refused to exit the house, Lewis said Karen Ford became angry and tried to push through the door and into the house. Lewis said she had grabbed a knife from the kitchen when she saw Karen Ford arrive and stabbed her in the arm when the woman tried to enter her home.

Lewis said Karen Ford fired the weapon during the altercation and the bullet struck the house.

Two days after the incident, Karen Ford went to the Police Department and attempted to file an assault report over the incident, officers reported. Ford had stitches in her arm from where she reportedly had been stabbed.

Karen Ford confessed to going to Lewis' house, but said she did not fire the gun and that her husband was not there. Officers arrested her and transferred her to the Pulaski County jail, though she was no longer listed on the jail's roster as of Wednesday evening.

Girlfriend charged in car, knife attack

A Little Rock woman reportedly tried to run over her boyfriend with her car on Tuesday and, when she missed, got out and attacked him with a knife, police said.

Little Rock police arrested Cheryl Lynn Nelson, 58, on charges of aggravated assault and domestic battery after she reportedly began swinging a "large knife" after failing to run over her boyfriend, according to a police report.

Nelson's boyfriend told police he had to jump out of the way of the vehicle to avoid being struck, and Nelson later gave a statement admitting to trying to cut him with the knife, the report said.

Officers transported Nelson to the Pulaski County jail, where she remained as of Wednesday evening. It was unclear whether bail had been set for Nelson.

