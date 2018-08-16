Sections
Fight between Fayetteville neighbors sends 2 to hospital, police say by Ashton Eley | Today at 3:02 p.m. 0comments

FAYETTEVILLE — A fight between neighbors Thursday afternoon landed two people in the hospital, Fayetteville police said.

A driver flagged down an officer to report a stabbing, which took place about 1:10 p.m. at an apartment at2703 East Kantz Ave, according to police spokesman Anthony Murphy.

The two people — whose names were not released — were fighting when one man stabbed the other with a box cutter and then injured himself, authorities said.

Both were transferred to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Murphy said.

