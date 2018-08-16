Eric Filia went 3 for 4 with 4 RBI to give the Arkansas Travelers a 6-1 victory over the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday night in front of an announced crowd of 3,410 at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas.
Filia's two-run triple highlighted the Travs' four-run first inning against RoughRiders starter Walker Weickel. He scored on a fielding error by third baseman Juremi Profar, then Joey Curletta made it 4-0 when he came home on Logan Taylor's force out.
Profar homered in the bottom of the second inning to cut the Travs' lead to 4-1. But the Travs extended their lead to 5-1 in the top of the fourth inning on Filia's ground-rule double, which scored Chuck Taylor.
Filia's sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth inning made it 6-1.
Chuck Taylor had three hits for the Travs, who outhit the RoughRiders 11-8. Taylor, Kyle Lewis, Yonathan Mendoza, Dario Pizzano and Donnie Walton each had a hit for Arkansas.
Profar led Frisco offensively, going 3 for 4.
Williams Perez (5-1) allowed 1 run on 6 hits in 6 innings for Arkansas. He struck out two and walked two.
Weickel (0-1) took the loss for Frisco, giving up 5 runs, 4 earned, on 10 hits in 5 innings.
Today’s game
ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT FRISCO ROUGHRIDERS
WHEN 7:05 p.m. Central
WHERE Dr Pepper Ballpark, Frisco, Texas
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas
WEBSITE travs.com
PITCHERS Travs: LHP Anthony Misiewicz (2-10, 5.88 ERA); RoughRiders: RHP Jonathan Hernandez (4-4, 5.71)
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY at Frisco, 7:05 pm.
FRIDAY at Midland, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY at Midland, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY at Midland, 2 p.m.
MONDAY Off
TUESDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.
