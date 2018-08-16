Eric Filia went 3 for 4 with 4 RBI to give the Arkansas Travelers a 6-1 victory over the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday night in front of an announced crowd of 3,410 at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas.

Filia's two-run triple highlighted the Travs' four-run first inning against RoughRiders starter Walker Weickel. He scored on a fielding error by third baseman Juremi Profar, then Joey Curletta made it 4-0 when he came home on Logan Taylor's force out.

Profar homered in the bottom of the second inning to cut the Travs' lead to 4-1. But the Travs extended their lead to 5-1 in the top of the fourth inning on Filia's ground-rule double, which scored Chuck Taylor.

Filia's sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth inning made it 6-1.

Chuck Taylor had three hits for the Travs, who outhit the RoughRiders 11-8. Taylor, Kyle Lewis, Yonathan Mendoza, Dario Pizzano and Donnie Walton each had a hit for Arkansas.

Profar led Frisco offensively, going 3 for 4.

Williams Perez (5-1) allowed 1 run on 6 hits in 6 innings for Arkansas. He struck out two and walked two.

Weickel (0-1) took the loss for Frisco, giving up 5 runs, 4 earned, on 10 hits in 5 innings.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT FRISCO ROUGHRIDERS

WHEN 7:05 p.m. Central

WHERE Dr Pepper Ballpark, Frisco, Texas

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: LHP Anthony Misiewicz (2-10, 5.88 ERA); RoughRiders: RHP Jonathan Hernandez (4-4, 5.71)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Frisco, 7:05 pm.

FRIDAY at Midland, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY at Midland, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY at Midland, 2 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

Sports on 08/16/2018