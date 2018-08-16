Sections
Film on court's Ginsburg to air in LR by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:10 a.m. 0comments

A documentary on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life and career will be shown at the Clinton Presidential Center today and Sunday.

The first showing of the film RGB is scheduled for 6 p.m. today and the second showing is at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Great Hall of the Clinton Presidential Center at 1200 President Clinton Ave. in Little Rock. Doors open 30 minutes before each screening of the one-hour, 37-minute film.

The documentary, which takes place during Ginsburg's 25th year on the Supreme Court, includes interviews, home movies and images from her professional and personal lives. The film has been playing in movie theaters across the country this year and will be shown on CNN at 8 p.m. Central time on Sept. 3.

President Bill Clinton nominated Ginsburg as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. She took her seat on Aug. 10, 1993.

Admission to the screening at the Clinton Center is free. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/2vHKsYy.

Metro on 08/16/2018

Print Headline: Film on court's Ginsburg to air in LR

