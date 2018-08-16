Sections
Fishing Hot Spots

FISHING HOT SPOTS

GREERS FERRY LAKE Crappie are biting jigs and minnows well in and around pole timber and brush piles all over the lake at 12 feet to 25 feet. Walleye fishing is improving, with most fish being caught between 23 feet and 32 feet on crawlers and crankbaits. Bream are biting crickets, crawlers and inline spinners from the bank to 18 feet. Black bass are biting topwater baits and spinnerbaits in shallow water and soft plastics in deep water. Hybrids and white bass are biting spoons, inline spinners, topwater baits and swimbaits at 25 feet to 55 feet.

LAKE WINONA Crappie and bass are biting minnows. Bream are biting crickets. Catfish are biting bait shrimp and nightcrawlers.

BEAVER LAKE Crappie fishing has been good trolling with minnows. White bass biting very small baits in the evening. Largemouth bass are hitting topwater plugs. Catfishing is good on trotlines.

A map showing the location of Arkansas fishing spots.

Sports on 08/16/2018

Print Headline: Fishing Hot Spots

