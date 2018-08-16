Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper LRPD copter crash Latest stories Aretha Franklin Satanic Temple rally Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Restaurant inspections Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
VIDEO: Hutchinson announces rivalry series between UCA, UALR by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 2:18 p.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption Gov. Asa Hutchinson unveils a new rivalry series between the University of Central Arkansas and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock at the Capitol on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday unveiled a new rivalry series between the University of Central Arkansas and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

The competition, known as the Governor's I-40 Showdown, will pit the two schools against each other in 11 sports contests throughout the year, Hutchinson said during the announcement at the Capitol.

"The schools came to me with the idea, and with the governor’s name there, they appropriately asked my support, and it was a quick decision," he said. "I like sports — the Arkansas public likes sports — and I think they will enjoy this in-state competition."

The program, which was discussed for several years before Thursday's announcement, was modeled after competitions between Division I athletic programs in other states, UCA Athletic Director Brad Teague said.

UALR Athletic Director Chasse Conque added that a point tally will be kept and displayed on a website to keep fans engaged throughout the year.

After the announcement, the governor unveiled the rivalry's logo in front of a crowd of chancellors, cheerleaders and fans from each university.

"We’re competitive, but we’re all friendly here today," Conque said. "Dr. Teague told me he was going to bring the pep squad, so I said I’d bring ours. I thought about bringing about 25 band members, but then I remembered he had a marching band, so we left those folks at home."

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

University of Arkansas at Fort Smith names interim chancellor
by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
White House economic adviser: China is sending team to Washington to talk trade
by The Associated Press
Fight between Fayetteville neighbors sends 2 to hospital, police say
by Ashton Eley
$92M is new estimate for Trump military parade
by The Associated Press
UC Davis to visit Arkansas in November
by Matt Jones
ADVERTISEMENT