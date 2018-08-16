Brooks Koepka (left) celebrates with caddie Ricky Elliott after Koepka won the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis on Sunday.

Just call him big-game Brooks.

Not even Brooks Koepka can explain why he plays some of his best golf at the biggest events. The PGA Championship not only was his third major but he also won two of the three majors he played this year and three of his past six.

And it goes deeper than that.

He has finished among the top 15 in 12 of the past majors he has played, dating to a tie for fourth in his U.S. Open debut at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2014.

"More attention to detail, more mentally focused, more ... every shot really, really means something," he said about his major performances. "Everyone on my team says I act a little different, the way I approach it. It's very down to a routine this week, and other weeks ... not saying I vary from the routine, but it's much more disciplined."

One oddity about his record is the low number of other victories, though it's not as skewed as it seems considering his background.

On the PGA Tour, Koepka now has four victories -- the Phoenix Open and three majors.

Koepka began his career on the Challenge Tour, winning three times in 2013 to earn a European Tour card.

One-liner

Chicago Cubs utility man Ben Zobrist has long been one of baseball's nice guys. The mild-mannered 37-year-old veteran doesn't even cuss.

He entered Tuesday with zero career ejections, but that changed in the 1,563rd game of his career after a called strike three. Umpire Phil Cuzzi did the honors.

What magic words did Zobrist say to get him tossed?

"I basically said, 'That's why we want an electronic strike zone,' " Zobrist said. "That's what obviously got me tossed. I'm not going to lie.

"I think he was going to toss me anyway, before I said that, just because I wouldn't go away."

Future Famer?

A.J. Green is arguably one of the most underrated players in the National Football League, and a lot of that has to do with the way he carries himself. While his career numbers are comparable with receivers such as Antonio Brown, Julio Jones and Dez Bryant, many of Green's accolades go unnoticed.

He doesn't expect it to be like that for long.

In an interview with Tyler Dunne of Bleacher Report, Green made it clear his goal is to win a championship and be remembered as the greatest receiver of all time. When asked whether he believes he will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Green did not hesitate.

"Guaranteed," he said. "That's what motivates me. A lot of people don't put me as the best -- top five or whatever. I'm striving to be the best ever. If I play the years I want to play, and I keep the streak I'm on now, there's no doubt that I'll be one of the best."

Green, who recently turned 30, has never had a sip of alcohol. He rarely calls attention to himself off the field. For reasons like that, Green believes he has a clearer perspective than most of his peers on football and life.

"Cherish everything," he said. "Nothing is guaranteed in this league. I try to play every play like it's my last."

Sports quiz

What Major League Baseball team drafted Ben Zobrist in the 2004 draft?

Sports answer

The Houston Astros drafted Zobrist in the sixth round.

