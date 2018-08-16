Everything Chad Morris said after Day 12 of fall camp

Chad Morris

– I thought today was the best day we've had in fall camp. "By far our best practice all around." When the guys walked out of the locker room you could tell they were on the right track. Morris, again, said he wished it had been hotter today.

– Morris said he's excited to see former players at practice and mentioned Ken Hamlin.

– TJ Hammonds has an ankle sprain. He got it taped up and was held out of practice afterward, but was on the sideline watching. Nothing severe, Morris said. Dalton Wagner had his appendix removed yesterday. Morris hopes to get him back in 10-14 days. Randy Ramsey will be back Monday. Rakeem Boyd was also in green. Jeremy Patton is progressing. He's doing some jogging and is day-to-day.

– Morris said he expects Wagner to be back and called it "day-to-day." Morris said Wagner was feeling ill and nauseous. "You don't have time to dwell because no one is going to feel sorry for us." He hopes to see Wagner this afternoon in meetings.

– Morris isn't going to move anyone else from the defensive side over to the offensive line. He said they've gained some depth back, but still a ways to go.

– Kicking game isn't as consistent as Morris wants it right now. Blake Johnson and Reid Bauer in the spring game, he'll know more about those two guys at punter after the scrimmage on Saturday.

"We talk about it every day," Morris said of the direction of the quarterbacks. They have to keep pushing, moving the ball down the field and doing the right things. He wants those guys to be the same guy each day. "I wouldn't know who to name (as the starter) to be honest with you."

– Saturday's scrimmage will see more passing. The first one was more run-oriented. Morris said he'll be watching the receivers and defensive backs. Ryan Pulley will get good reps, but will be limited (shoulder). It's about getting into game shape, too. Learning how to practice is critical to the team's success.

– The offensive line is going to be a work in progress. Austin Capps has now had four practices on the line at left guard.

– Maleek Williams has had a good camp. He's grasping the offense and doing good things. He has to become better in pass protection and be able to play fast. He's on and off with that. Some things he did in the scrimmage were good, but Morris wants to see him go hard for 6-7 plays, come off the field then go back out and continue to produce.

– Jared Cornelius is being consistent and being a leader in the receivers group. Koilan Jackson is coming on and his confidence is picking up. Tobias Enlow is another. Mike Woods didn't practice a lot last week because of a hamstring and Morris said he didn't have a good scrimmage, but he's been better this week. Gary Cross is slowly having a good camp. Morris wants more consistency out of all of them.

– You want to have 15 offensive linemen. If you oversign, you oversign there, then you can potentially move to the defensive side of the ball.

– Sosa Agim is becoming more and more comfortable each day. He's been bouncing around in and out in different schemes. It's going to be interesting to see him progressing as camp wraps up on Saturday.