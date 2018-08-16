Man hangs off bridge after chase, is arrested

A man accused of stabbing a woman and kidnapping an infant was arrested after a pursuit Wednesday morning through parts of Northwest Arkansas.

Danny Trent Barrows was arrested after trying to jump from the Interstate 49 bridge in Crawford County, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Crawford County deputies and Arkansas State Police troopers received a 911 call about a man attempting to jump while they searched for the 38-year-old near U.S. 71 and Arkansas 282 in Mountainburg.

Authorities said they found Barrows hanging over the side of the bridge and and pulled him to safety. He was taken into custody by 11:30 a.m., state police spokesman Cpl. Liz Chapman said.

The arrest came a day after multiple agencies tried to locate Barrows. He was supposed to surrender Wednesday morning at a meeting spot near West Fork, but when he arrived he forced a companion out of his vehicle and then led authorities on a chase, the release said. The pursuit was called off shortly after because of heavy rain.

The Mountainburg Police Department said in an alert at 9:55 a.m. that Barrows was traveling toward the city in a stolen white 2011 Ford pickup.

The Mountainburg School District said in a statement shortly before 11 a.m. that its schools were "sheltered in place" with all doors locked.

The town of nearly 625 residents is about 25 miles northeast of Fort Smith in Crawford County.

Authorities said Barrows stabbed the mother of his infant daughter during a domestic disturbance Monday in the Winslow area and then fled with the child.

The 2-month-old girl, Ivy Kay Barrows, was found safe Tuesday after she was dropped off at her grandmother's home in Elkins, according to the Washington County sheriff's office.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

State Desk on 08/16/2018