Authorities say a driver impaired by marijuana caused a July 14 accident in the Bay Area that injured state Controller Betty Yee. When a vehicle driven by an allegedly stoned 25-year-old hit the one Yee was riding in, she passed out, the latest incident to illustrate the absolute need to develop tests that can reliably detect marijuana intoxication.

Several testing methods have already been developed. Among them are the Dräger DrugTest 5000 machines owned by San Diego police, which use oral swabs to confirm the presence of drugs in the body, with positive results leading to follow-up blood tests.

But it is just a matter of time before criminal defense attorneys realize that Dräger also has plenty of skeptics. Some authorities in Australia and Ireland have lost faith in the devices' accuracy and reliability.

Here's hoping the UC San Diego Center for Medicinal Cannabis Research finds a better way. It's been tasked by the Legislature to come up with a reliable roadside test for marijuana impairment. Such a breakthrough would make the world a safer place.

Editorial on 08/16/2018