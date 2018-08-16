Oceans at Arthur's has opened in the Subaru half of what the former Riverside Acura and Subaru dealership, 16100 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock.

For the time being, hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4:30-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Also for the time being, the Oceans' Sunday brunch will continue to be served at its older sibling, Arthur's Prime Steakhouse, still operating in the Village at Rahling Road, 27 Rahling Circle, Little Rock; general manager Manjeev De Mel says plans are to move that into the former Acura building by the end of the month or the beginning of September.

The phone number remains (501) 821-1838.